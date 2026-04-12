NBA Playoff Race Goes Down to Final Day

The NBA's playoff race remains wide open entering the regular season finale, with seeds, play-in spots, and lottery odds all riding on Sunday's games.

The final Sunday of the NBA regular season promises high drama as teams across both conferences vie for playoff positioning, play-in berths, and improved lottery odds. With so much at stake, fans can expect an action-packed slate with postseason futures hanging in the balance.

Playoff Spots and Seeding Up for Grabs

Entering the last day, several playoff spots and seeds remain unclaimed, turning the standings into a fluid battleground. Both NBA and CBS Sports report that as many as half a dozen teams could see their postseason fates shift based on Sunday’s outcomes. Key factors include:

Top seeds in each conference are still being contested, with contenders separated by only a game or two.

are still being contested, with contenders separated by only a game or two. Multiple teams are fighting for home-court advantage in the first round, with head-to-head tiebreakers and conference records playing a crucial role.

The final play-in tournament spots are still available, making games involving teams seeded 7th through 10th especially critical.

The official NBA standings show that only a handful of teams have locked in their postseason seed, with most matchups and seedings to be determined by Sunday night.

How the Play-In Tournament Shapes the Stakes

This season’s play-in tournament continues to add suspense, giving teams just outside the traditional top eight a shot at the playoffs. CBS Sports highlights that the final games will decide which teams enter the play-in as the 7th through 10th seeds, and who is left on the outside looking in. The NBA notes that not only are play-in berths at stake, but also who will host these win-or-go-home matchups—a significant advantage.

The latest clinching scenarios show that several teams can finish anywhere from sixth to eleventh place, depending on the day’s results. This variability means that a single win or loss could swing multiple teams’ postseason fortunes.

Lottery Odds on the Line

While the playoff chase grabs headlines, teams out of contention have plenty to play for as well. CBS Sports points out that the final standings will determine lottery odds, with several squads closely bunched in the bottom tier. A single game could shift a franchise’s chances in the NBA Draft, raising the stakes for rebuilding teams.

Teams with worse records have higher odds of landing a top pick, making every win or loss significant for future roster construction.

Lottery ties are broken by random draws if teams finish with identical records, underscoring the importance of every result on Sunday.

Key Games to Watch

Both the NBA and CBS Sports highlight several matchups with outsized implications:

Games between teams currently in play-in positions, where the winner could move up and gain home-court advantage.

Contests featuring teams on the playoff bubble, which will decide whether they reach the postseason or see their season end.

Showdowns involving lottery-bound teams, where the outcome could change the draft landscape this summer.

For a complete list of matchups and what’s at stake in every game, fans can consult the full NBA schedule and results for the final day.

Looking Ahead

By Sunday night, the 2026 NBA playoff bracket will be set, with the drama of the play-in tournament and the postseason to follow. With so many variables in play, every possession on the regular season’s final day carries extra weight. For teams, players, and fans alike, it’s a fitting culmination to a season filled with surprises and tight competition.