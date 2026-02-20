NBA to Introduce Anti-Tanking Rules Next Season

The NBA is preparing to implement new anti-tanking rules next season, aiming to curb deliberate losing and preserve competitive integrity, league sources say.

The NBA is preparing to introduce new anti-tanking rules for the 2026-27 season, according to reports from ESPN and Hoops Rumors. The league has informed general managers of its intentions, signaling a renewed commitment to addressing one of its most persistent competitive issues.

League Moves to Curb Deliberate Losing

Multiple league sources told ESPN that the NBA is finalizing a set of anti-tanking rules aimed at discouraging teams from intentionally losing games to improve their odds in the draft lottery. Hoops Rumors confirmed that Commissioner Adam Silver discussed the new measures with team executives in a recent meeting, highlighting the league’s concern about the impact of tanking on the sport’s integrity and fan engagement.

The term tanking refers to the strategic decision by some teams to lose games in order to secure higher lottery odds and, ultimately, better draft picks. While the NBA has sought to reduce these incentives with previous reforms—including overhauling the draft lottery system in 2017-18—league officials believe more robust action is needed.

Draft Lottery Changes and Persistent Challenges

In an effort to address tanking, the NBA previously altered the lottery odds so that the three worst teams each have a 14% chance at the top pick, rather than giving the worst team a significant statistical advantage. These changes, detailed in the NBA Draft Lottery explainer, aimed to flatten the odds and discourage teams from bottoming out. However, both ESPN and Hoops Rumors report that league officials remain concerned about ongoing attempts to manipulate the system.

According to recent NBA standings, teams with little prospect of playoff success often finish the season with extended losing streaks.

A 2021 statistical analysis found that, despite lottery reforms, tanking behavior persists, especially among bottom-tier teams.

While details of the new anti-tanking rules have not yet been finalized, sources suggest that the league is considering a combination of incentives and penalties. These may include stricter enforcement of roster requirements, financial penalties for teams that rest healthy players excessively, or even changes to the way draft order is determined for repeat offenders.

League and Team Reactions

Although Commissioner Silver has not made a public statement on the specifics, Hoops Rumors reported that the commissioner directly addressed general managers about the need for these changes. ESPN noted that the league’s intent is to preserve competitive balance, maintain fan interest late in the season, and ensure the draft process rewards genuine rebuilding rather than strategic losing.

Historical Context and Next Steps

The NBA’s move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of teams’ late-season strategies and the broader discussion about fairness in the draft process. The league’s Board of Governors previously endorsed anti-tanking measures, and the forthcoming rules are expected to build on those efforts. As the NBA finalizes its proposal, teams and fans will be watching closely to see how the changes impact both competitive strategies and the league’s future development.

Further details on the anti-tanking rules are likely to emerge in the coming months, with formal adoption expected ahead of the 2026-27 season. For those interested in understanding the statistical backdrop of tanking, the NBA Draft Lottery odds table provides a current snapshot of team incentives, while advanced team stats offer insight into performance trends that often accompany tanking strategies.

As the NBA prepares for another shift in its competitive landscape, all eyes are on how these anti-tanking measures will reshape team behavior and the pursuit of young talent in the league.