NBA Explores Expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas

The NBA Board of Governors has approved a vote to formally explore adding franchises in Seattle and Las Vegas, opening the door to two new teams.

The NBA has moved one step closer to expanding its footprint, as the league’s Board of Governors voted to officially begin exploring the addition of franchises in Seattle and Las Vegas. The decision, announced on March 25, 2026, marks the most concrete step yet toward bringing professional basketball back to Seattle and introducing a team in Las Vegas for the first time.

Board of Governors Approves Exploration

The vote, which was covered by multiple outlets including The New York Times, ESPN, and The Seattle Times, authorizes the NBA to start the formal expansion process. While not a guarantee of immediate new teams, the approval signals strong interest among league owners in evaluating the market potential and logistics for both cities. The official process includes detailed market analysis, arena evaluations, and formal bids, as outlined by the NBA’s official expansion guidelines.

Why Seattle and Las Vegas?

Seattle has long been viewed as a leading candidate for NBA expansion. The city previously hosted the Seattle SuperSonics from 1967 until 2008, before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City. A return has been championed by local fans and city leaders, with The Seattle Times noting the possibility of reviving the "Sonics" name. The city boasts a sizable population, growing corporate presence, and an updated sports and entertainment district, as highlighted in the Seattle Sports Market Analysis prepared by city officials.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, has rapidly emerged as a thriving sports hub, having recently welcomed the NHL’s Golden Knights, the NFL’s Raiders, and the WNBA’s Aces. Its strong tourism industry and rising population, as documented in the latest Census Bureau estimates, make it an attractive market for the NBA. The city’s extensive arena infrastructure and high event attendance, detailed in Las Vegas sports venue data, bolster its candidacy.

What the Expansion Process Entails

The NBA’s expansion process is multifaceted and can take months or even years to complete. According to the league’s official expansion history, the last time new teams were added was in 2004, when Charlotte received a franchise. The current process will involve:

Market and financial feasibility studies for both cities

Assessment of arena readiness and lease agreements

Solicitation of formal bids from ownership groups

Evaluation of economic impact and community engagement

A final vote by NBA governors to approve or deny expansion

As reported by ESPN and BBC, this exploration phase does not guarantee expansion, but it is a necessary prerequisite before teams can be awarded.

Implications for the NBA and Host Cities

Adding new franchises would alter the league’s structure, potentially resulting in realigned divisions and scheduling adjustments. Financially, expansion fees could be substantial, with analysts projecting fees in the billions, which would be distributed among existing teams. Both Seattle and Las Vegas are considered strong markets for ticket sales and fan engagement, as evidenced by historical NBA attendance data and recent success in other major sports leagues.

Community and Legacy

For Seattle, the prospect of the NBA’s return carries deep emotional significance. The SuperSonics’ departure in 2008 left a lasting void among fans, with many hoping to see the team’s history and identity restored. Meanwhile, Las Vegas’s continued growth as a sports city underscores the NBA’s interest in tapping into new demographics and entertainment markets.

Next Steps

While there is no set timetable for the final decision, the league’s move to approve the exploration process brings Seattle and Las Vegas closer than ever to securing NBA teams. The coming months will likely feature formal bids, public input, and further analysis by the league and potential ownership groups. As the process unfolds, fans in both cities will be watching closely for the chance to welcome NBA basketball.