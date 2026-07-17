NBC News fires security guard after Today show security breach

NBC News fired a security guard after Andrew Truelove got past 30 Rock security and confronted Craig Melvin live on Today with a racial slur.

NBC News fired a security guard after a man identified by police as Andrew Truelove slipped into Rockefeller Center and confronted Craig Melvin during a live Today broadcast. The breach at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City also prompted a review of security protocols at the show.

Police said the incident happened Thursday morning, July 16, 2026, while Today was on the air. Truelove told authorities he was looking for Today weather anchor Al Roker, then confronted Melvin and allegedly lunged at him while yelling a racial slur. An NYPD officer working a paid detail detained Truelove, and police charged him after the breach.

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The firing adds another layer to the episode because it shifts the focus from the intruder to the gatekeepers who were supposed to stop him. 30 Rock is one of NBC’s most visible broadcast and newsroom facilities, and the fact that a suspect reached a live anchor at the studio raised questions about how someone with apparent intent could move far enough into the building to create a public disruption on camera.

The incident also fits into a broader pattern of newsroom security concerns across the United States. A study titled The American Journalist Under Attack: An Institution at Risk found that six in 10 U.S. journalists reported receiving threats in their jobs, a reminder that harassment and intimidation are not confined to field reporting or political coverage. The International Women’s Media Foundation also surveyed 610 journalists who attended 26 safety trainings across 11 states in its national initiative ahead of the 2024 election, underscoring how safety planning has become part of newsroom operations.

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At NBC, the immediate fallout centered on the guard’s termination and the internal review of how the breach happened. For a morning show built on live access and close proximity between anchors, guests and crews, the episode showed how quickly a security lapse can become both a personnel issue and a newsroom safety problem.