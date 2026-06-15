NBC News streams Kornacki’s real-time vote analysis on election night

Steve Kornacki’s live vote analysis followed key primary tallies from Alabama to Oklahoma, while NBC News tested a more transparent election-night format that drew 1.6 million video starts in Texas.

NBC News put Steve Kornacki at the center of its election-night digital coverage, streaming real-time vote tallies from Alabama, California, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Oklahoma as the network showed viewers how its decision desk worked behind the scenes. The live feed turned Kornacki’s trademark county-by-county breakdown into a running window on how races were being called.

The “Kornacki Cam” format debuted on March 3, 2026, during the first primary elections of the year and ran across NBC News’ digital platforms, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. NBC News said the stream let viewers follow Kornacki’s full process from the first precincts reporting until races were called, with only brief interruptions when he went on NBC News Now for an on-air update.

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Kornacki has described the format as “liberating” because every result and county update could make air. That approach gave the stream a different rhythm from traditional television coverage: less filtered, more immediate, and built around the slow accumulation of votes rather than a polished highlight reel.

NBC News editorial president Rebecca Blumenstein said the goal was to be more transparent and help restore trust by showing viewers how the decision desk and election analysis worked in real time. That emphasis on openness came as primary season remained a key test of political energy heading into the midterms, with NBC News using Kornacki Cam for closely watched contests in Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The format also showed strong audience pull. NBC News’ Texas primary Kornacki Cam stream drew 1.6 million video starts across YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and NBCNews.com, according to Barrett Media. That response suggested there was a sizable audience for unbroken vote analysis, especially when races were still unsettled and every county return could shift the picture.

Benjamin Chelnitsky via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

NBC News has leaned into that appetite by expanding Kornacki Cam beyond one night or one state. The network’s recent primary and special election coverage placed Kornacki in the middle of a national primary map that included Alabama, California, D.C., Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas, framing the 2026 midterm-primary cycle as both a competition for delegates and an early read on the party coalitions that will matter in November.