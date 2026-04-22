NBC is set to revamp its Sunday Night Football pregame lineup, with Mike Tomlin expected to join and Matthew Berry likely to depart.

NBC's Sunday Night Football pregame show is on the verge of a significant shake-up for the upcoming NFL season, with multiple reports indicating that longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to join the broadcast team, while veteran analyst Matthew Berry is unlikely to return.

Mike Tomlin Expected to Join NBC Studio Team

According to reporting from The New York Times, sources close to the negotiations say Mike Tomlin is poised to become a studio analyst for NBC’s flagship NFL pregame show. Tomlin’s addition would bring both championship pedigree and sideline experience to the broadcast, following his highly respected tenure with the Steelers.

Tomlin's move to television marks a notable transition for the coach, who has spent nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, earning a Super Bowl title and widespread acclaim for his leadership. His insights and firsthand knowledge of the modern NFL are expected to enhance the show's analysis and appeal to a broad spectrum of football fans.

Matthew Berry’s Future in Question

At the same time, the New York Post reported that Matthew Berry, NBC’s fantasy football expert and a familiar face on the pregame set, is "unlikely to return" for the upcoming season. Berry joined NBC’s coverage in 2022 and has been a prominent part of their Sunday Night Football pregame content, especially for fans seeking fantasy advice and statistical trends.

Berry’s departure could signal a shift in the show's format and tone, with NBC perhaps opting for more traditional football analysis centered on game strategy, league news, and insider perspectives as opposed to fantasy-specific content.

Implications for Sunday Night Football Coverage

NBC’s Sunday Night Football has consistently ranked as one of the most-watched television programs in the United States, regularly drawing over 18 million viewers per broadcast in recent seasons. The pregame show has played a crucial role in building anticipation for each week’s matchup, with its mix of news, analysis, and entertainment.

Tomlin’s arrival would add a new layer of credibility and tactical insight, given his coaching pedigree and recent experience.

The potential exit of Berry may leave a gap for fantasy football fans but could streamline NBC’s focus on broader football storylines and in-depth breakdowns.

Industry observers note that NBC has not made official announcements regarding replacement plans or the full talent lineup for the pregame show. However, these changes align with broader trends in sports broadcasting, where networks often refresh their on-air teams to maintain audience engagement and adapt to shifting viewer preferences. For a deeper dive into NBC’s production strategies and past talent shifts, readers can explore background coverage of Sunday Night Football in the Sports Business Journal.

What’s Next for NBC’s NFL Coverage?

While no formal statements have been made by NBC, Tomlin, or Berry, the reported changes suggest the network is doubling down on star power and tactical expertise as part of its NFL coverage. Fans can expect an official announcement from NBC in the coming months as the network finalizes its Sunday Night Football broadcast roster ahead of the 2026 season kickoff.

As Sunday Night Football remains a centerpiece of the NFL media landscape, these strategic talent moves will be closely watched by both viewers and industry insiders, shaping the tone and depth of America’s most prominent weekly football broadcast.