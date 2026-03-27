NBC Renews All Three Chicago Dramas for 2026-27

NBC has officially renewed 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.,' and 'Chicago Med' for the 2026-27 season, ensuring the network's flagship procedural dramas continue their remarkable run.

NBC has announced the renewal of its entire Chicago franchise—Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med—for the 2026-27 broadcast season, reinforcing the enduring popularity and stability of the network’s primetime lineup.

The Network’s Flagship Procedural Dramas Continue Their Success

The renewal, first reported by Deadline, confirms that all three Dick Wolf-produced dramas will remain cornerstones of NBC’s primetime schedule. As of the 2026-27 season, Chicago Fire will be entering its 15th season, Chicago P.D. its 14th, and Chicago Med its 12th—making them among the longest-running scripted series currently on broadcast television.

Chicago Fire debuted in 2012 and has consistently delivered strong ratings, often ranking among NBC’s top scripted shows each year. The series focuses on the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51.

debuted in 2012 and has consistently delivered strong ratings, often ranking among NBC’s top scripted shows each year. The series focuses on the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Chicago P.D. , a spinoff launched in 2014, centers on the city’s elite Intelligence Unit and has established a devoted fanbase with its gritty crime storytelling.

, a spinoff launched in 2014, centers on the city’s elite Intelligence Unit and has established a devoted fanbase with its gritty crime storytelling. Chicago Med, which premiered in 2015, explores the drama and challenges faced by the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and regularly draws robust viewership.

Consistent Ratings and Franchise Longevity

The Chicago franchise’s renewal is largely attributed to its consistent ratings performance and broad audience appeal. According to Deadline’s ratings archives, the shows have remained reliable performers, helping NBC maintain a competitive edge in the Wednesday night lineup.

Each series has also performed well on digital platforms, with strong streaming numbers supplementing traditional broadcast ratings.

What Sets the Chicago Franchise Apart

Shared Universe: The three shows frequently feature crossovers, drawing viewers across the franchise and creating a cohesive narrative world.

The three shows frequently feature crossovers, drawing viewers across the franchise and creating a cohesive narrative world. Prolific Production: Executive producer Dick Wolf is known for his efficient production style, ensuring a steady supply of episodes and minimizing costly disruptions.

Executive producer Dick Wolf is known for his efficient production style, ensuring a steady supply of episodes and minimizing costly disruptions. Character Longevity: Several cast members have anchored their respective series for over a decade, providing stability and continuity for fans.

Looking Ahead

With the renewal, NBC signals confidence in the franchise’s continued ability to deliver both ratings and cultural impact. As the shows head into their next seasons, viewers can expect more high-stakes emergencies, complex investigations, and interwoven storylines that have become hallmarks of the Chicago brand.

For fans and the network alike, the Chicago trilogy’s renewed future ensures that NBC’s primetime schedule will remain anchored by one of television’s most enduring franchises. Readers interested in episode guides, cast information, and historical air dates can explore the official NBC press materials for each series.