Ndoye levels for Switzerland against Argentina in World Cup quarterfinal

Ndoye's 67th-minute finish split Emiliano Martínez's legs and erased Argentina's early lead, shifting a World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City.

Dan Ndoye pulled Switzerland level in the 67th minute, finishing a sharp move from Ricardo Rodríguez to make it 1-1 against Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium. The equalizer changed a match that Argentina had led from the 10th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister put the reigning champions in front.

The goal came after Rodríguez slipped the ball in behind Argentina’s defensive line and Ndoye attacked the space with pace and balance. From an acute angle, the 25-year-old fired between Emiliano Martínez’s legs to turn a narrow chance into a decisive break in the game’s rhythm. Switzerland had spent much of the match chasing Argentina’s early advantage; Ndoye’s finish exposed how quickly one clean pass could punish a defense that had been comfortable only minutes earlier.

AI-generated illustration

The setting gave the moment added weight. The quarterfinal was the fourth and final one of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Argentina arrived with the match tilted in its favor after Mac Allister’s 10th-minute goal, and for more than an hour Switzerland were forced to absorb the pressure that follows a fast start by a title holder.

Ndoye’s profile has risen sharply alongside that moment. He is 25, plays his club football for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and debuted for Switzerland in 2022. The equalizer was his 10th goal in 37 appearances for the national team, a record that underlined why Switzerland trusted him to finish when the opening appeared.

Supporterhéninois via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

The scoreline also left the contest volatile. Live coverage later noted that Switzerland were down to 10 men after Ndoye’s equalizer, adding another layer of difficulty to a match already defined by fine margins. What began as Argentina’s controlled quarterfinal became a far less settled contest the moment Rodríguez found Ndoye in behind the defense, and Switzerland seized the emotional reset that comes when a trailing side finds a way back into a knockout tie.