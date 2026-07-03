Ndoye seals Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout win in 88 years

Dan Ndoye turned a defensive lapse into a 46th-minute finish, and Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time in 88 years.

Dan Ndoye punished Algeria’s moment of hesitation 48 seconds after halftime, steering a right-footed finish into the net in the 46th minute as Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 at BC Place in Vancouver and moved into the World Cup round of 16.

The move began with Johan Manzambi’s strong drive down the left, then unravelled for Algeria as the back line failed to clear cleanly. Ndoye took the gift inside the area and struck across goal for his first World Cup score, doubling Switzerland’s lead after Breel Embolo had opened the match in the 10th minute.

AI-generated illustration

The result sent Switzerland into the last 16 for a fourth straight World Cup and delivered its first knockout-stage victory at the tournament in 88 years, a drought that stretched back to 1938. Switzerland will now meet the winner of Colombia against Ghana in the next round.

Supporterhéninois via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Ndoye, born in Nyon on Oct. 25, 2000, plays for Nottingham Forest and the Switzerland national team. The goal was his ninth for Switzerland and the one that put his name on a World Cup score sheet at the decisive moment.