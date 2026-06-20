Nearly 90 hurt after East Midlands Railway trains collide in Bedfordshire

A driver died and 89 people were hurt when two East Midlands Railway trains collided south of Bedford during the evening rush.

Two East Midlands Railway passenger trains collided south of Bedford in the evening rush hour, leaving one driver dead and 89 people injured in an incident that triggered a major emergency response and halted services to London St Pancras. The crash happened at about 5.15pm on June 19 near the Elstow interchange, where the A421 meets the A6, and brought Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance crews and an air ambulance to the scene.

British Transport Police said the collision involved the 4.40pm East Midlands Railway service from Corby to London St Pancras and the 3.50pm Nottingham to London St Pancras service. The force said officers were still responding on the line in Bedford after reports of the crash and confirmed that one person had died. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the dead man was the driver of one of the passenger trains, while Aslef also paid tribute to him.

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The East of England Ambulance Service said the casualty toll included 11 people who were very seriously injured, 22 seriously injured and 56 with minor injuries. Passengers described violent impact, smoke, and injuries ranging from broken legs to bloodied faces after being thrown forward in the collision. The scene was treated as a major incident, reflecting both the scale of the injuries and the disruption to a key rail corridor into the capital.

East Midlands Railway suspended trains to and from London St Pancras for the rest of the day as investigators began to piece together how two scheduled services came into contact on the same stretch of line. Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital told the public not to attend accident and emergency unless they had a genuine medical emergency, underscoring the pressure on local health services after dozens of casualties arrived or were expected.

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The crash is now expected to be examined for possible failures in signalling, train movement control, operator procedure and track infrastructure. Network Rail says emergency railway incidents require all train movements in the area to be restricted and specialist teams deployed, and it says deaths on the railway carry disproportionate emotional, human and financial costs. Those questions will shape the investigation now under way into one of the most serious rail accidents in the region in years.