Nebraska and Duke Secure Wins in NCAA Tournament Openers

Duke and Nebraska advanced in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with opening round victories, showcasing dominant performances and historic achievements.

Duke Blue Devils and Nebraska Cornhuskers both advanced in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2026, with decisive first-round victories over Siena Saints and Troy Trojans, respectively. The games, played on the tournament's opening day, featured both expected outcomes and historic milestones for the programs involved.

Duke Outpaces Siena with Commanding Performance

Duke, a perennial powerhouse with a storied tournament history, delivered a controlled and efficient performance against Siena. According to live coverage tracked by CBS Sports, the Blue Devils maintained a strong lead throughout the contest, leveraging their depth and tournament experience to stifle the Saints' offense. While specific scoring runs and player stats were not highlighted in initial reports, Duke's ability to handle tournament pressure remained evident.

Duke advances to the next round, continuing their streak of NCAA Tournament appearances and wins.

Siena, making its own appearance after a competitive season, struggled to match Duke's pace but gained valuable exposure on the national stage.

Both teams showcased defensive intensity, but Duke's higher shooting efficiency set the tone for the outcome.

The Blue Devils now look ahead to their next matchup, aiming to build on their strong start and pursue another deep tournament run.

Nebraska Earns First NCAA Tournament Win in School History

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines with a landmark victory over the Troy Trojans, notching the program's first-ever NCAA tournament win. As reported by CBS Sports and ESPN, Nebraska's triumph was more than just a single-game success—it was a momentous occasion for a program long in search of postseason validation.

Nebraska's win marks a significant milestone in the school's basketball history.

in the school's basketball history. The Cornhuskers displayed resilience and poise, fending off a late surge from Troy to secure the victory.

Media coverage described the outcome as a "storybook ending" for Nebraska fans and players alike.

While detailed box scores were not included in the immediate reports, the importance of this win was underscored by the emotional response from Nebraska's community and the national spotlight on their achievement.

Tournament Implications and Next Steps

With these results, both Duke and Nebraska move forward in the NCAA bracket. The Blue Devils continue their pursuit of another title, while the Cornhuskers' victory adds a new chapter to their program's legacy. Current tournament standings show both teams advancing to the round of 32, where the competition intensifies and matchups become more unpredictable.

For Siena and Troy, first-round exits bring the season to a close, but the tournament experience remains a valuable building block for future campaigns.

Fans can explore full game statistics and play-by-play breakdowns via the official box scores as they become available.

Looking Ahead in March Madness

As the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament progresses, all eyes will be on teams like Duke to see if they can maintain their momentum, while programs such as Nebraska hope to extend their historic run. With every round, the stakes rise, promising more dramatic moments and memorable achievements for teams and fans alike.