Nebraska Democrat seeks ballot exit to aid independent Senate bid

Cindy Burbank filed to leave Nebraska’s Senate ballot after winning the Democratic primary, setting up a fight over whether officials must let her exit.

Cindy Burbank filed paperwork on July 17 to withdraw from Nebraska’s November U.S. Senate ballot, a move that could reshape the race around independent Dan Osborn and trigger a legal fight over ballot rules.

Burbank won the Nebraska Democratic Senate primary in May and had been expected to line up behind Osborn, a labor organizer running as an independent with backing from Nebraska Democratic Party leadership. If state officials accept her withdrawal, the ballot would likely narrow to a direct contest between Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts and Osborn, stripping away a Democratic nominee who could otherwise split the anti-Ricketts vote.

The maneuver immediately drew Republican criticism. GOP allies have framed it as an attempt to consolidate opposition to Ricketts by using the Democratic nomination as a launch point and then stepping aside, rather than competing through the usual party-line ballot structure. Democrats, by contrast, see the move as a way to avoid dividing voters who want an alternative to the Republican incumbent in a state where Osborn has emerged as the clearest independent threat.

The central question is whether Burbank’s request is enough on its own. Nebraska Public Media and Nebraska Examiner reported that there were already questions about whether state officials must honor the withdrawal paperwork, and KETV said the state was asking whether it had to accept the request. Burbank’s effort may not be over once the form is filed; Nebraska Public Media reported that removing her name could require a court fight.

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That uncertainty is sharpened by Nebraska’s recent ballot-access history. In an earlier U.S. Senate dispute, a candidate was ordered back onto the ballot after officials acted too late, a ruling that underscored how closely courts can police election deadlines and administrative timing. The precedent gives both sides a reason to expect a challenge if Burbank’s exit is contested.

Osborn already appears positioned to make the ballot on his own. Nebraska Public Media reported that his campaign submitted 12,700 petition signatures, leaving him all but secured for the general election even if Burbank’s name disappears. That leaves the fight focused less on whether Osborn can qualify than on whether Democrats can legally clear the field around him without crossing the line between coalition-building and exploiting the ballot-access system.