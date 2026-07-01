Neighbours use doorbell intercom to rescue woman from house fire

A doorbell camera alerted Suzanne Wright to flames in Wigston, then neighbors used the intercom to get inside and pull her from the house.

The first warning came from a doorbell camera at her mother’s home, and by then neighbours in Wigston, Leicestershire, were already trying in vain to force their way inside as fire spread through the property. Suzanne Wright was alerted to the blaze through the camera feed, then relied on the doorbell’s remote intercom to direct the group on how to get in and reach her.

The footage shows how a consumer device built for everyday front-door checks became the bridge between a fast-moving fire and a live rescue. The neighbours initially could not enter the house, but once they were connected through the intercom function, they received instructions on how to get inside and help pull Wright from danger. The sequence turned a device associated with deliveries and visitors into an emergency tool in the first minutes of a house fire.

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The scene in Wigston has the same basic pattern seen in other smart-doorbell rescues: the camera does two jobs at once, warning people to trouble and recording the moment help arrives. Ring, one of the best-known names in the market, describes its devices as “caller ID for the front door,” a framing that now extends beyond simple identity checks to live visibility during emergencies. In this case, the camera did not just capture the fire. It helped coordinate the response.

The rescue also underlines the value of knowing the people next door and having a way to reach them quickly. The neighbours did not wait for a chain of calls or a formal alert; they were already at the property and were then guided through the intercom function to a way in. That combination of proximity, familiarity and remote access made the difference before firefighters or other emergency responders entered the picture.

Smart-doorbell rescues have drawn intense attention before. A similar Ring-camera fire rescue in 2021 went viral after being shared on TikTok, where it drew more than 141,000 likes and 465 comments within two days. The Wigston footage adds another example of the same lesson: when a fire starts, the first minutes belong to whoever can see the danger, speak through the doorbell and act immediately.