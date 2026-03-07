Neiman Marcus to Close Ala Moana Center Store

Neiman Marcus will shutter its Ala Moana Center location, marking a significant change for Hawaii's retail landscape.

Neiman Marcus has announced the impending closure of its store at Ala Moana Center, one of Hawaii’s largest and most prominent shopping malls. The decision signals a notable shift for both the retailer and the local retail environment, which has long relied on major department stores as anchor tenants.

The End of an Era at Ala Moana Center

The closure of Neiman Marcus at Ala Moana, first reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, removes a key luxury anchor from the mall’s lineup. Ala Moana Center is widely recognized as one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the United States, boasting over 300 stores and restaurants and serving as a premier retail destination for both locals and tourists.

Neiman Marcus’s departure follows a broader trend of department store closures nationwide. Other retailers, including Saks Global, have also recently announced the shuttering of multiple locations as the sector adapts to changing consumer habits and the continued rise of e-commerce.

Impact on Hawaii’s Retail Landscape

Neiman Marcus has been a fixture at Ala Moana Center for decades, catering to high-end shoppers and visitors. Its closure leaves a significant vacancy in the mall, which may impact foot traffic and the mix of luxury brands available to Hawaii consumers. According to the Ala Moana Center tenant list, department stores have long anchored the shopping experience, offering variety and attracting diverse demographics.

The closure also reflects broader trends in the U.S. retail sector. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Retail Trade Data shows a gradual decline in department store sales and store counts over the past decade, as more consumers shift to online shopping or favor specialty retailers.

Challenges Facing Department Stores

According to Neiman Marcus Group’s 2023 Annual Report, the company has faced ongoing challenges from shifting consumer preferences and increased competition in the luxury segment.

Statista’s revenue data shows Neiman Marcus’s annual revenue has remained volatile, reflecting market pressures and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person retail.

Research from the International Council of Shopping Centers highlights that closures of anchor tenants often have ripple effects on overall mall vitality and surrounding businesses.

Looking Ahead

The closing of the Neiman Marcus store at Ala Moana Center will require mall management to seek new tenants or reimagine the space to maintain the center’s position as a top-tier shopping destination. The evolving landscape of U.S. retail trade suggests further adaptation is likely across the sector, especially as department stores reassess their brick-and-mortar footprints amid a digital-first consumer environment.

For Hawaii, the loss of a luxury anchor like Neiman Marcus will be felt by shoppers and the local economy, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities of the current retail climate.