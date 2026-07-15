Neko Health raises $700 million ahead of U.S. expansion

Neko Health secured $700 million as it prepares to open its first U.S. clinics in New York and other cities later this year. The company says more than 100,000 people have already had scans.

Neko Health raised $700 million as it pushed toward its first U.S. clinic openings in New York and other cities later this year, a fundraise that pushes the preventive-health start-up deeper into the booming longevity market. The Series C was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and co-led by O.G. Venture Partners, with existing investors Atomico, General Catalyst and Lakestar returning alongside new backers Liberty City Ventures, Positive Sum and BDT & MSD.

The money will help Neko Health expand its scan-based model in Sweden, the UK and into the United States, where it is aiming to bring the service to a wider market after building a foothold in Europe. As part of the deal, David Ofer of O.G. Venture Partners is set to join the board, subject to regulatory approval. The company was co-founded in 2018 by Spotify’s Daniel Ek and Hjalmar Nilsonne, and early investors have also included Prima Materia and Rosello.

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Neko Health’s pitch is built on a 60-minute in-person scan that checks skin health, blood sugar, blood abnormalities and risk factors tied to metabolic syndrome, stroke and heart attack. The scan costs £299 in Britain and 2,750 Swedish crowns in Sweden, placing it firmly in premium-care territory even as the company frames itself as a tool for earlier detection and prevention. Neko Health said more than 350,000 people have joined its waitlist or registered for a scan, and more than 100,000 in the UK and Sweden have already had one.

The company is also leaning on early outcome data to justify the model. It said 75% of returning members with previously identified severe or life-threatening conditions are now in good health or have their condition under control. Those numbers will face new scrutiny as the company moves into the U.S., where consumer demand for preventive screening is high but evidence that broad screening improves long-term outcomes remains uneven across health systems and conditions.

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The latest round follows a $260 million Series B in January 2025, which valued Neko Health at $1.8 billion, and a $65 million Series A in July 2023. The back-to-back raises show how aggressively investors are betting that routine screening, rather than episodic treatment, can become a large consumer health category. Whether that expands access or mainly sells reassurance to affluent patients will depend on how quickly Neko Health can scale beyond its current European footprint and how convincingly it can demonstrate that early scans translate into better care.