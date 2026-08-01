Nepal towns under curfew after Hindu-Muslim clashes turn deadly

Mosque vandalism in Dhanusha set off Hindu-Muslim clashes that killed at least three people, burned a mall in Siraha and forced curfews across southeastern Nepal.

Authorities imposed indefinite curfews in Siraha and nearby towns after Hindu-Muslim clashes spread across southeastern Nepal and left at least three people dead. The violence was tied to the vandalism of a mosque in Sakhuwa village in Dhanusha district, where copies of the Qur'an were burned, and to protests that followed in Birgunj, a southern border city.

In Siraha, smoke and fire rose from a mall after it was vandalised following a clash between two communities on July 30. The unrest did not stay in one place for long. It spread across multiple districts, with Siraha, Dhanusha and Sunsari all drawn into the emergency response as officials tried to prevent fresh confrontations.

The move to curfews came quickly because the situation had already taken on the shape of a chain reaction. A mosque attack in one town set off street protests in another, then clashes, property damage and deaths. By sealing off movement in affected towns, authorities were trying to keep rival groups apart before retaliation, rumors or crowd movements widened the violence further.

Birgunj became one of the clearest signs that the unrest was not isolated. Muslim groups protested there after the mosque vandalism in a nearby town, and the southern border city was placed under curfew. That pattern, stretching from Dhanusha to Siraha and into Birgunj, exposed how local sectarian tensions can cross district lines fast when trust between communities is already thin.

Photo by Newman Photographs

The latest violence also fits into a broader pattern of instability in Nepal. In March 2025, two people were killed and at least 112 injured, including 77 security officials, during violence around a pro-monarchy rally. The new unrest is different in cause, but it points to the same pressure points: weak crowd control, fragile political mediation and security forces that are forced into emergency restrictions when local disputes escalate too quickly.

For now, the curfews have replaced normal life in several towns in southeastern Nepal. The path from mosque vandalism to street protests, deaths and lockdowns shows how quickly communal fault lines can harden into a regional security crisis.