NES and SNES Classics Helped Nintendo Through Wii U Struggles

A former executive reveals Nintendo's NES and SNES Classics were vital in supporting the company amid the Wii U's challenges.

Nintendo's release of the NES and SNES Classic Editions was more than a nostalgic nod to its iconic past. According to a former company executive, these retro mini-consoles played a crucial role in sustaining Nintendo's business during the turbulent years of the Wii U.

Why Nintendo Turned to Classic Consoles

The Wii U, launched in 2012, struggled to gain traction in the marketplace, selling just over 13 million units worldwide before its discontinuation. This left Nintendo searching for new ways to bolster revenue and maintain relevance as it prepared its next major platform, the Nintendo Switch.

As confirmed by a former Nintendo executive, the company strategically developed the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition specifically to help sustain its business during this challenging period. The timing of these releases, in 2016 and 2017 respectively, coincided with declining Wii U sales and growing anticipation for Nintendo's next move.

Commercial Impact of the NES and SNES Classics

The NES Classic Edition sold more than 2.3 million units in its first five months, according to Statista.

The SNES Classic Edition also achieved robust sales, with global lifetime sales surpassing 5 million units.

In June 2018, the NES Classic Edition was the best-selling hardware platform in the United States, temporarily outpacing contemporary consoles.

These strong sales provided Nintendo with a much-needed financial cushion. The company's financial reports during this period show a rebound in profits, with the NES and SNES Classic Editions contributing to this recovery.

Strategic Benefits and Lasting Legacy

Beyond direct sales, the Classic consoles helped maintain Nintendo's visibility and consumer goodwill during a challenging time. They introduced classic games to new audiences and kept established fans engaged with the brand, all while Nintendo prepared for the launch of the Switch.

The success of the Classic Editions also demonstrated the enduring appeal of Nintendo’s legacy content, influencing the company’s later strategies in both hardware and digital game distribution. As the former executive confirmed, the NES and SNES Classics were not merely products of nostalgia, but deliberate business decisions that helped stabilize the company at a critical juncture.

Looking Ahead

Today, the NES and SNES Classic Editions are remembered as both collector’s items and smart business moves. Their success provided a bridge between the Wii U’s struggles and the subsequent triumph of the Switch, showing how innovation and a deep library of beloved games can help even established companies weather difficult periods.