NetEase is halting its support for Nagoshi Studio, casting doubt on the future of the Yakuza creator’s new PS5 project as the publisher tightens its gaming investments.

NetEase, one of China’s largest gaming companies, is withdrawing its financial backing from Nagoshi Studio, the developer led by the creator of the Yakuza series, raising uncertainty around the studio’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5 project. The decision follows broader cutbacks at NetEase as the company reassesses its gaming investments amid changing market conditions.

NetEase Scales Back Gaming Strategy

According to reporting by Push Square and Bloomberg, NetEase has decided to stop funding Nagoshi Studio as part of a wider effort to streamline its gaming operations. The move comes during a period of increased scrutiny on investment returns and shifting strategies by major publishers in the global video game market, which generated over $180 billion in revenue in 2023.

NetEase has been among the most active Chinese publishers expanding into international markets.

The company’s gaming division has contributed a significant portion of its revenue, as shown in quarterly financial reports.

The decision to pull support for Nagoshi Studio signals a shift in priorities, with NetEase reportedly reassessing ongoing projects and focusing on titles with the strongest potential for return on investment.

Nagoshi Studio’s Future in Question

Nagoshi Studio was founded by Toshihiro Nagoshi, best known for creating the Yakuza franchise. Backed by NetEase, the studio announced it was working on a new PS5 game that generated buzz for its creative pedigree and the promise of fresh ideas for the platform.

Push Square reported that with funding now frozen, the fate of the studio’s debut project—and potentially the studio itself—is uncertain. No official statement has been released by Nagoshi Studio or NetEase regarding next steps or the search for alternative funding.

Nagoshi Studio’s staff includes veteran developers with experience on major PlayStation titles.

The studio’s game had not yet been officially unveiled, but anticipation was high given Nagoshi’s track record.

Industry analysts suggest that the move could lead to layoffs or restructuring unless new investment is found. The studio’s timeline and development history can be further explored on Gematsu and IGDB, providing context on its ambitions and portfolio.

Industry-Wide Investment Caution

NetEase’s decision to cut ties with Nagoshi Studio mirrors a broader trend in the gaming sector. According to the Games Investment Report 2023, publishers are becoming increasingly selective about where they allocate resources, especially for new IPs or unproven studios. Rising development costs and market competition have prompted many companies to prioritize established franchises or high-potential live service games.

Many smaller or independent studios face similar risks when backing is withdrawn mid-development.

The shift may impact innovation, as fewer publishers are willing to take risks on experimental projects.

What’s Next for Nagoshi Studio?

The immediate future for Nagoshi Studio’s PS5 project remains unclear. The studio may seek new investors or a publishing partner, but the abrupt funding cut could delay—or even shelve—its first title. Fans of the Yakuza creator’s work, as well as observers of Japan’s game development scene, will be watching closely for updates.

As NetEase continues to refine its global gaming strategy, the fate of high-profile creative studios like Nagoshi Studio highlights the precarious balance between artistic ambition and financial realities in today’s video game industry.