Netflix brings Hot Ones spinoff Extra Heat to its platform

Netflix's latest YouTube-era play lands Sean Evans on a spinoff built around live events, as Extra Heat joins the battle for internet-born entertainment.

Netflix has added another internet-native hit to its lineup, buying a spinoff of Hot Ones and signaling how fiercely it wants a piece of the audience attention that YouTube still commands. The new series, Hot Ones: Extra Heat, will be hosted by Sean Evans and premiere on July 13, 2026, after Netflix’s live stream of the Home Run Derby.

The streamer says Extra Heat will be a series of specials built around major moments on Netflix, including live sports events and film and series premieres. The first episode will tie into The Hawk, Netflix’s new comedy series, with Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro taking on the wings of death. The setup is as much about event programming as it is about celebrity interviews, packaging Netflix’s biggest releases into something that can travel quickly across social platforms.

The move also brings one of the clearest success stories of the creator era onto a legacy streaming service. Hot Ones launched in 2015 on First We Feast, created by Evans and Chris Schonberger, and turned a simple interview format into a pop-culture fixture by pairing conversation with escalating hot sauce. The original series has grown to more than 14 million YouTube subscribers and billions of views, proof that audiences will return for a format that feels intimate, repeatable and immediately clip-friendly.

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That reach helps explain why Netflix was already in talks in 2024 to bring some version of Hot Ones to its platform. In a streaming market where prestige dramas and big-budget films are no longer enough to hold attention, Extra Heat looks like a bet that creator-led, fast-moving, shareable formats now matter as much as, or more than, marquee originals. Netflix is not just buying a spinoff. It is buying a piece of the playbook that made YouTube indispensable.

For Netflix, the acquisition fits a broader push into live and event programming, where the value is not only in the show itself but in the social churn around it. In the battle over who owns internet-born entertainment, the advantage increasingly belongs to whoever can turn a moment, a matchup or a celebrity interview into something audiences feel they have to see now.