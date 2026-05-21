Netflix Confirms 'Emily in Paris' Will End With Season 6

Netflix announces 'Emily in Paris' will wrap up with a sixth season as production begins in Greece, marking the end of the popular romantic comedy series.

Netflix has officially announced that 'Emily in Paris' will end with its upcoming sixth season, bringing closure to one of the streaming platform’s most talked-about romantic comedies. Production on the final season is set to begin in Greece, marking a notable shift in location for the series’ swan song.

The End of a Global Favorite

Created by Darren Star, 'Emily in Paris' quickly became a cultural phenomenon following its 2020 debut. The show, starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an ambitious marketing executive navigating her career and love life in France, has consistently drawn international attention. According to demand data, the series has ranked among the most in-demand Netflix originals, particularly in the romantic comedy genre.

Since its launch, 'Emily in Paris' has spanned five seasons, each blending Parisian charm with lighthearted drama and fashion-forward storytelling. The series’ global appeal is reflected in its episode list and production details, which showcase a steady output from 2020 through 2025 and a loyal international fan base.

Production Moves to Greece

Deadline reports that filming for the sixth and final season will commence in Greece, a first for the series. This move comes as Greece continues to attract international film and television productions through its audiovisual production incentives, including significant cash rebates for qualifying projects. While previous seasons were primarily filmed in Paris and other European locations, the Greek backdrop is expected to offer new visual flair for the show’s conclusion.

Why Is 'Emily in Paris' Ending?

While Netflix has not given a detailed explanation for the series’ conclusion, industry observers note that the platform has increasingly focused on refreshing its original content slate and managing production budgets. Data on Netflix’s original series output shows a marked increase in the number of releases over the past decade, with popular titles often receiving 3 to 6 seasons before concluding.

Additionally, the show’s narrative arc appears to be reaching a natural conclusion, with Emily’s personal and professional journeys evolving over five seasons. The final season presents an opportunity for the creators to provide satisfying closure for the characters and fans alike.

Critical Recognition and Cultural Impact

'Emily in Paris' has received a mix of critical feedback but remains a staple in Netflix’s lineup, earning nominations and recognition in the entertainment industry. The show’s award profile includes several nominations, reflecting its influence on the romantic comedy genre and its depiction of cross-cultural experiences.

The series has maintained a steady presence in global popularity rankings throughout its run.

It contributed to the surge in Netflix’s original content hours, as shown in annual production statistics.

Fashion and travel inspired by the show have generated social media trends and tourism interest in its filming locations.

Looking Ahead

With production for the sixth season underway in Greece, fans can expect new scenery and the promise of a thoughtful send-off. While this marks the end of Emily Cooper’s adventures on Netflix, the series’ impact on streaming culture and the romantic comedy landscape is likely to endure. As Netflix continues to evolve its programming strategy, the conclusion of 'Emily in Paris' exemplifies the platform’s ongoing efforts to balance popular hits with fresh storytelling.