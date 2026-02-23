Netflix Pressures Paramount Amid Warner Bros. Merger Talks

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos urges Paramount to improve its bid as Warner Bros. rejects Paramount's latest offer, intensifying competition in the media merger landscape.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos delivered a pointed message to Paramount Global as the deadline for a possible merger with Warner Bros. Discovery approached, underscoring the escalating competition shaping the future of the entertainment industry. As reported by Deadline, Sarandos advised Paramount to "put a better deal on the table" after Warner Bros. turned down Paramount’s latest bid, while keeping talks open with rival suitor David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

Warner Bros. Rejects Paramount’s Latest Offer

The merger landscape has been heating up as major Hollywood studios position themselves for dominance in an intensely competitive streaming and media market. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery rejected the most recent acquisition proposal from Paramount, signaling skepticism about the value and terms Paramount presented. However, Warner Bros. has not closed the door on merger discussions, reportedly granting Skydance Media’s David Ellison a firmer negotiating opportunity.

Netflix’s Strategic Message

On the eve of Warner Bros.’ deadline for considering merger offers, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos weighed in publicly, urging Paramount to enhance its proposal. This rare public comment from a rival executive highlights the high stakes of the current media consolidation wave. While Sarandos did not elaborate on Netflix’s own strategic interests, his remark points to the broader industry consensus that only a robust offer would sway Warner Bros. executives.

Industry Context and Competitive Pressures

The streaming market has seen intense competition for subscribers, with consolidation seen as a path to scale and profitability.

Paramount Global has been under pressure to boost its streaming performance and market share, prompting aggressive merger overtures.

Warner Bros. Discovery is weighing its options carefully, with any deal likely to draw regulatory scrutiny due to the size and influence of the companies involved.

What’s at Stake for Hollywood

The outcome of these merger talks could reshape the media and streaming landscape:

A successful deal could combine extensive content libraries, production assets, and global streaming platforms, impacting consumer choices and industry competition.

With Netflix maintaining a leading position in the streaming market, traditional studios like Paramount and Warner Bros. are seeking scale to compete on both content and technology.

Analysts note that whichever company secures a merger will likely set the pace for further consolidation across the sector.

Looking Ahead

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on Warner Bros. Discovery’s next move and whether Paramount will heed Sarandos’ advice to "put a better deal on the table." The outcome will not only influence the fate of these media giants but could also shape the strategic direction of the entertainment industry for years to come.