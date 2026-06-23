Netflix pushes cloud games to TV as gaming strategy grows

Netflix is moving party games onto TV with phone-as-controller play, betting the living room can become its next retention engine. The next test is a horror game starring Zoë Kravitz.

Netflix is pushing cloud games onto television screens, turning the biggest display in the house into a place where subscribers can do more than watch. The company’s newest TV lineup leans on party titles such as Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, LEGO Party!, Tetris Time Warp and Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, with the phone or tablet acting as the controller and no extra hardware required.

The company has framed the experience as one that should feel “as easy as streaming,” and it is trying to make the jump from passive viewing to quick, social play as seamless as possible. Netflix has also folded in games like Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Jackbox titles including Drawful 2, Fibbage 4 and Quiplash 3, a mix that suggests the company is chasing living-room group play before it reaches for bigger, more demanding games.

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The strategy has been building for years. Netflix launched games in November 2021 with five mobile titles, then expanded the catalog to more than 100 games. It began testing TV play on select devices in late 2023 and early 2024, first using Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xfinity and Xumo as early partners. By late 2025, Netflix had rolled out TV party games more broadly.

Source: digitaltrends.com

In January 2026, co-CEO Greg Peters called cloud-based TV games a “big advancement and priority,” underscoring how central the effort has become to Netflix’s broader product plan. The company has said roughly one-third of subscribers can access TV-based games and about 10% of eligible members have already tried the new party games. At the same time, Netflix’s games leadership has shifted: Mike Verdu left in March 2025, and Alain Tascan now leads the division as President of Games.

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The next experiment moves beyond light party fare and into horror. Netflix has unveiled Unhinged, an immersive title from Night School Studio with voice roles for Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink and Troy Baker. Tascan has said members can play on TV with their phone as a controller, with “no setup needed,” and move from watching to playing without leaving Netflix. That makes Unhinged more than a genre test. It is a test of whether Netflix can make interactive TV feel like a reason to stay, not just another feature to sample.