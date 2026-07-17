Netflix shares fall after weak earnings forecast rattles Wall Street

Netflix shares fell after it forecast third-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street targets, reviving questions about subscriber growth and margins.

Netflix shares fell sharply after the company forecast third-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street targets, underscoring how much the market is now focused on the streamer’s future growth path. The reaction showed that size alone is no longer enough for investors, even for a company that remains one of the most important names in entertainment.

The immediate concern was the pace of revenue growth and whether Netflix can keep expanding after years of subscriber gains, password-sharing crackdowns and newer revenue streams. Analysts had been looking for $12.59 billion in revenue, a pace that would have marked the slowest growth in more than four quarters. Netflix has been steering investors toward engagement rather than raw subscriber counts, and it said it would cut the frequency of viewing-hours reports as it tried to shift attention to how much people actually watch.

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That reset comes with proof points. In its April 16 shareholder letter, Netflix said first-quarter revenue rose 16% year over year to $12.25 billion and that its primary internal quality engagement metric hit an all-time high. The company also kept projecting full-year 2026 revenue of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion and an operating margin of 31.5%. It said first-quarter results were ahead of guidance because subscription revenue came in slightly higher than planned.

For Wall Street, the problem is that a weaker forecast can outweigh a solid past quarter because Netflix is being valued on what comes next. Investors want to know whether the company can keep raising revenue without squeezing viewers too hard on price, leaning more aggressively on password-sharing enforcement or forcing a sharper mix of content choices. That balance matters even more as Netflix pushes live events, local-language hits, franchise films and ad-supported plans to keep users engaged.

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The stock’s drop in Europe on Friday showed that traders are treating Netflix as a bellwether for streaming economics more broadly, from subscriber retention to content spending discipline. The move echoed April 17, when Netflix shares also fell after a downbeat revenue forecast and chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings said he would not seek re-election, a reminder that guidance can drive the stock as much as finished results.