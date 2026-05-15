Netflix Streams 2026 NFL Games, Thanksgiving Eve Debuts

The NFL's 2026 schedule introduces streaming games on Netflix, including a historic Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Teams and fans react as the season's broadcast landscape evolves.

The 2026 NFL schedule was officially released this week, ushering in a notable shift in how fans will watch football games this season. For the first time, select regular-season contests will stream exclusively on Netflix, including the debut of a Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, as confirmed by NFL Communications and Netflix.

Netflix Takes Center Stage in NFL Broadcasts

According to USA Today and reinforced by coverage on Sports Media Watch, Netflix will stream several high-profile games during the 2026 NFL season, marking a significant expansion in the league's digital broadcasting strategy. This move builds on previous streaming experiments and aims to reach younger, global audiences. The most notable event is the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game featuring the Rams hosting the Packers, set to air exclusively on Netflix.

The Rams vs. Packers game on Thanksgiving Eve will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Additional regular-season games are scheduled for Netflix, including select matchups on Christmas Day.

Traditional broadcast partners (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN) will retain their usual slates, but Netflix's involvement signals a new era for NFL media rights.

Fans can view the full breakdown of streaming assignments and broadcast schedules at the NFL Operations 2026 schedule page.

Thanksgiving Eve Football: Rams vs. Packers

The Rams will host the Packers on November 25, 2026, the night before Thanksgiving, in a matchup that has drawn attention from across the league. This game marks the first time the NFL has scheduled a regular-season contest the day before the traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader. NFL.com highlighted this event as a "landmark moment" for scheduling and digital streaming.

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, will face a Packers team aiming to build on last season's playoff run.

This game is expected to generate significant viewership due to its holiday timing and exclusive platform.

The NFL's official announcement can be found at Netflix's press release.

Team Schedules and Early Predictions

With the schedule released, analysts from FOX Sports, ESPN, and local outlets like the Cincinnati Enquirer began dissecting each team's path to the postseason. Overreactions and predictions abound as fans debate the impact of primetime games and streaming exclusives.

Pro Football Reference provides a comprehensive table of all 2026 games, including dates, teams, and scores.

The Cincinnati Bengals are predicted to win 10-7, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, with key matchups against division rivals and several nationally televised games.

are predicted to win 10-7, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, with key matchups against division rivals and several nationally televised games. The Pittsburgh Steelers released their schedule on Steelers.com , featuring crucial games against the Ravens and Browns, plus a late-season contest on Netflix.

released their schedule on , featuring crucial games against the Ravens and Browns, plus a late-season contest on Netflix. FOX Sports offered win-loss predictions for every team, noting particularly tough stretches for the Rams and surprise opportunities for the Packers.

Schedule Highlights

Thanksgiving Day games: Cowboys, Lions, and Eagles headline the traditional slate.

Christmas Day games on Netflix: Matchups expected to draw global attention.

Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football remain staples on ESPN and NBC.

International games: Several contests will be played in London and Germany, with details available at NFL Communications.

Fan and Analyst Reactions

ESPN's coverage spotlighted fan overreactions to the schedule, focusing on must-watch matchups and potential playoff implications. Early analysis suggests the Netflix games could challenge traditional ratings, but also diversify the viewing experience. Some concerns were raised about accessibility for fans without Netflix subscriptions, though the league emphasized the global reach and modern appeal of streaming.

Looking Ahead: Streaming's Impact on the NFL

The NFL's partnership with Netflix for the 2026 season marks a transformative step in sports media. As more games move to streaming platforms, the league is positioned to attract new audiences and innovate its broadcast model. The Thanksgiving Eve game, in particular, could set a precedent for future holiday scheduling.

Fans, analysts, and broadcasters will closely watch how these changes affect ratings, revenue, and the overall fan experience. For complete schedule details, predictions, and broadcast assignments, readers can explore the official NFL schedule and streaming listings.

As the 2026 season approaches, the NFL's experiment with Netflix could redefine how football is watched—and by whom—cementing streaming as an integral part of the sports landscape.