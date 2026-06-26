Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 to win Group F and advance

Netherlands scored in the 3rd and 7th minutes, then held off Tunisia 3-1 to finish first in Group F and reach Morocco in Monterrey.

The Netherlands seized Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia in Kansas City, jumping in front almost immediately and never letting the group race drift into doubt. Ellyes Skhiri’s own goal in the third minute set the tone, Brian Brobbey doubled the lead four minutes later, and Jan Paul van Hecke finished the job in the 62nd minute to secure first place and a Round of 32 meeting with Morocco in Monterrey on June 29.

The scoreline reflected more than a fast start. Ronald Koeman’s side showed the kind of depth that matters in knockout play: one goal came from pressure that forced Skhiri into his own net, another from Brobbey’s direct finishing, and the third from Van Hecke, a defender stepping into the scoring column. That spread of contributors gave the Netherlands seven points at the end of the group stage, enough to finish ahead of Japan on five, Sweden on four and Tunisia on zero.

Tunisia at least had a brief reply. Hazem Mastouri pulled one back in the 54th minute, cutting the margin to 2-1 and forcing the Netherlands to settle back in after the break. But the response came quickly enough to prevent any late uncertainty, and Van Hecke’s strike restored control before Tunisia could build momentum.

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The result sharpened the bracket picture as the round of 32 approached. The Netherlands enter the knockout phase with momentum, multiple scoring outlets and a group-stage record that suggests they can change games early or recover when tested. Tunisia’s exit, by contrast, leaves Group F without a point from its final-place team and underlines how costly the opening minutes were across the group: once the Dutch led 2-0 by the seventh minute, Tunisia spent the rest of the match trying to chase a margin that had already become difficult to close.