Netherlands blocks Kyndryl’s purchase of firm behind DigiD system

The Netherlands blocked Kyndryl’s €100 million bid for Solvinity, halting a U.S. takeover of the company behind DigiD over public-interest and sovereignty fears.

The Netherlands has stopped Kyndryl from taking control of Solvinity, the Dutch cloud provider that runs the infrastructure behind DigiD, the national digital identity system used by millions of residents to access tax, healthcare, pension and other government services. Dutch officials said the acquisition created a possible risk to the public interest, turning a corporate deal into a test of who controls the country’s core digital plumbing.

The cabinet blocked the takeover on May 26, 2026, after taking advice from the Bureau for Investment Screening, or BTI. That made the case a milestone: it was the first time the Dutch screening bureau prohibited a U.S. acquisition. The decision landed even after the Authority for Consumers and Markets cleared the deal on antitrust grounds in February, showing how competition policy and national-security review can point in opposite directions.

Kyndryl, the New York-based IBM spinoff, announced in November 2025 that it would buy Solvinity for about €100 million, or roughly $113 million to $115 million. Solvinity does not just support DigiD. It also runs systems tied to MijnOverheid and Digipoort, placing it inside the Netherlands’ daily public-sector infrastructure and giving the transaction a significance far beyond a standard cloud purchase.

The security concerns centered on sovereignty and legal reach. Dutch officials worried about the possible exposure of Dutch-held data to the U.S. CLOUD Act if Solvinity were owned by a U.S.-headquartered company. That fear is now shaping policy debates across Europe, where governments have grown more wary of foreign ownership of data systems that sit beneath identity, tax and healthcare services.

JuergenTrack via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Kyndryl said it was “extremely disappointed” by the decision and argued the process had been politicized. The Dutch government countered that its screening framework is country-neutral, risk-based and intended to be proportionate, a formulation that underscores how the state is recasting digital identity infrastructure as critical national capacity, not just another technology asset.

The case has also become part of a broader European shift. Dutch lawmakers in the Tweede Kamer had already raised concerns, and a group of Dutch technology experts, journalists, scientists and privacy advocates sought to challenge the transaction in court, though the The Hague District Court dismissed those claims. With the European Commission preparing a tech sovereignty package focused on cloud, microchips and AI, the Dutch veto may now serve as a precedent for other governments deciding how far they are willing to let foreign companies reach into the data systems that keep the state running.