Netherlands crush Sweden 5-1 with Gakpo and Brobbey doubles

Gakpo and Brobbey scored twice each as the Netherlands routed Sweden 5-1 in Houston, and Gakpo’s second goal exposed Sweden’s transition defending.

The Netherlands turned a tense Group F meeting in Houston into a 5-1 statement, with Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey each scoring twice and Crysencio Summerville adding the fifth. Anthony Elanga’s goal for Sweden never altered the bigger picture: the Dutch repeatedly found space in transition, and Gakpo’s second finish underlined how fragile Sweden looked once the game opened up.

That goal mattered beyond the scoreline. In a match that had been framed as a key test in the group, the Netherlands moved through Sweden with too much speed and too much precision after regaining possession. Gakpo’s second came from a brilliant attacking transition, the sort of sequence that punished Sweden’s defensive structure and showed why Ronald Koeman’s side looked structurally dangerous whenever the ball changed hands.

AI-generated illustration

The result also shifted the balance inside Group F, where FIFA had placed the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia together. The Dutch arrived in Houston after a 2-2 draw with Japan in Dallas on June 14, their opening match of the tournament, and responded with a performance that suggested far more attacking punch than that first result indicated. Brobbey’s brace gave the attack a second reliable route to goal, while Summerville’s strike completed a sweep that was too much for Sweden to contain.

Photo by George Zografidis

Gakpo had warned before kickoff that the Netherlands needed to be alert to Alexander Isak, his Liverpool teammate, but the Swedish forward never dictated the contest in the way the Netherlands feared. Instead, Sweden spent much of the afternoon chasing the game and trying to recover after each Dutch surge, with Elanga’s consolation doing little to soften the scale of the defeat.

Steindy (talk) 23:01, 30 March 2017 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Koeman’s squad, which also includes Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Memphis Depay, now leaves Houston with a result that strengthens its hold on the group and sharpens the warning for the rest of the field. If the Netherlands keep turning turnovers into direct attacks at this pace, Group F may be decided less by control than by who can survive their transitions.