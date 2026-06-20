Netherlands rout Sweden 5-1 to top World Cup Group F

Brobbey’s early brace and Gakpo’s second-half surge sent the Netherlands to the Group F summit, a 5-1 rout that looked like a warning to the rest of the tournament.

Brian Brobbey struck twice inside 17 minutes, Cody Gakpo answered with two more after halftime and the Netherlands turned a tense World Cup follow-up into a statement of intent, crushing Sweden 5-1 at Houston Stadium to move to the top of Group F. Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth in the 89th minute after Anthony Elanga had briefly pulled Sweden back to 2-1, but by then the match had long tilted toward Ronald Koeman’s side.

The scale of the win mattered as much as the scoreline. Koeman entered under pressure after the 2-2 draw with Japan in the opener, when he acknowledged that his substitutions had not had the expected impact and took responsibility for the flat finish. Against Sweden, the Netherlands looked sharper from the start, with Brobbey finishing Gakpo’s cross for the opener in the fifth minute and then doubling the lead in the 17th, a burst that forced Sweden into constant recovery mode.

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What broke Sweden down was not just pace but width and repetition. Graham Potter said his side struggled on the flanks and failed to defend the first long ball properly, and the Dutch kept testing that weakness through Denzel Dumfries, Gakpo and the space behind Sweden’s full-backs. After Elanga cut the deficit in the 59th minute, Gakpo restored control almost immediately with goals in the 47th and 54th minutes of the broader match flow, turning a manageable contest into a rout.

The performance also deepened the sense that the Netherlands are building more than a one-off burst. Koeman was already managing selection questions, with Quinten Timber ruled out through concussion and Frenkie de Jong being monitored for a stomach issue, yet the team still produced goals from multiple sources and kept its shape after Sweden briefly threatened a comeback. Brobbey was named player of the match, while Gakpo’s two-goal night lifted him to five goals in seven World Cup appearances, leaving him two shy of Johnny Rep’s Dutch record.

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The result put the Netherlands top of Group F and dropped Sweden to second, one point back ahead of the Japan-Tunisia match. It also carried a historical echo: FIFA had pointed to the countries’ 0-0 meeting in Dortmund at West Germany 1974, the tournament associated with the birth of the Cruyff Turn. This time, there was no stalemate in sight, only a Dutch attack that looked fluent enough to unsettle anyone in the knockout picture.