Netherlands routs Houston with total football and West Ham star shines

The Oranje turned Houston into a 5-1 showcase, with Brobbey, Gakpo and Summerville all scoring as the attack kept finding new angles.

The Netherlands turned Houston into an orange celebration, routing Sweden 5-1 behind two goals from Brian Brobbey, two from Cody Gakpo and a late strike from Crysencio Summerville. Ronald Koeman’s side moved to the top of Group F, and the performance showed why their attack looks sustainable: the chances kept coming from pace, spacing and quick transitions rather than one isolated burst.

Brobbey set the tone immediately. Chosen ahead of record scorer Memphis Depay, the Sunderland striker finished a Gakpo cross inside five minutes, then slid in Denzel Dumfries’ low delivery in the 17th minute for his second of the afternoon. Sweden spent much of the opening half chasing the game, and the Dutch kept exploiting the same gaps with different runners arriving from wide areas and central lanes.

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The match tilted further after the break. Gakpo struck twice in seven minutes, first from close range and then with a trademark drive from the edge of the area, turning a two-goal lead into a rout before Sweden had time to settle. Anthony Elanga briefly gave the Swedes hope with a breakaway goal in the 59th minute, but it never changed the rhythm of the game or the control the Dutch had built through their front line and fullbacks.

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Summerville provided the final flourish. The West Ham United winger came off the bench and, in the 89th minute, slalomed to the edge of the box before finishing cleanly with his right foot, a goal that summed up the depth of the Dutch attack as much as the scoreline did. By then, the result had already become more than a win in Houston. It was a strong sign that the Netherlands are creating high-value chances for several different players, a hallmark of a side built to keep advancing.