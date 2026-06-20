Netherlands thrash Sweden 5-1, move closer to World Cup last 32

Brobbey and Gakpo each scored twice as the Netherlands crushed Sweden 5-1 in Houston, with Gakpo now within two of Johnny Rep's finals record.

The Netherlands did more than beat Sweden in Houston. They exposed a level of scoring depth and game control that makes Ronald Koeman’s side look like a serious title threat rather than a team merely riding a hot start in Group F.

Brian Brobbey set the tone early, scoring in the fifth and 17th minutes, and Cody Gakpo took over after halftime with goals in the 47th and 54th minutes. Crysencio Summerville added a fifth in the 89th minute as the Oranje cruised to a 5-1 victory that sent them to the top of Group F and left them all but certain of reaching the last 32. Sweden’s only response came from Anthony Elanga in the 59th minute, by which point the match had already tilted decisively away from Graham Potter’s side.

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The margin was impressive, but the spread of goals mattered just as much. Brobbey, whose opener was only his second senior international goal for the Netherlands, gave the side an early platform. Gakpo then showed the kind of finishing that separates contenders from survivors, and FIFA named him Player of the Match. His second goal was his fifth in only seven World Cup appearances, leaving him two short of Johnny Rep’s Netherlands finals scoring record.

That combination of youth, ruthlessness and variety is what will encourage Koeman’s staff most. The Netherlands had opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Japan, a result that left questions about their ceiling. Against Sweden, they answered with a performance built on quick starts, pressure after the break and contributions from multiple forwards, not just one star carrying the load. Summerville’s late strike underlined that the threat stretched beyond the headline names.

Photo by Efrem Efre

There is still a caveat. Sweden had gone into the game top of the group, and the Houstonscoreline was helped by a collapse in resistance once the Dutch seized control. But a team that can score five times, with four of those goals split between Brobbey and Gakpo and another from the bench, offers a different kind of warning to the rest of the field. Netherlands moved to four points, Sweden stayed on three, and the later Japan-Tunisia fixture will shape the rest of Group F, but the Dutch left Houston with more than points: they left with evidence they can hit in waves. Fans were also told to shelter in place after the final whistle because of lightning in the Houston area, a reminder that even a runaway victory came with disruption around it.