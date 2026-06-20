Netherlands thrash Sweden 5-1 to seize control of Group F

Koeman liked the 5-1 rout, but warned the Oranje still have work to do after Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville buried Sweden.

Ronald Koeman left Houston with a message that sounded less like celebration than calibration: a 5-1 victory is impressive, but not enough to let the Netherlands relax. The Oranje crushed Sweden at NRG Stadium to take control of Group F at the 2026 World Cup, yet their coach kept circling back to the same point, that every result still exposes something to sharpen before the tournament gets less forgiving.

The Netherlands needed that response after opening with a 2-2 draw against Japan, a result that had put pressure on a match many viewed as decisive in the race to avoid leaving qualification to the final day. Koeman’s side answered with urgency and control, turning a tight group into one they now lead, with a place in the round of 16 moving closer after one of the clearest statements of the tournament so far.

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Brian Brobbey set the tone with an early double, giving the Dutch a lead Sweden never recovered from. Cody Gakpo then added two more in the second half, and Crysencio Summerville finished the scoring late to complete the 5-1 win. Reuters reported that the Netherlands reacted in the best possible way after the disappointing draw with Japan, and the scoreboard matched the urgency of the performance.

The result also flipped the mood in Group F after Sweden arrived in Houston on the back of a 5-1 win over Tunisia. That opening match had put the Scandinavians in a strong position, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice and Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg also on target. Instead, Sweden were swept aside by a Dutch side that looked far sharper in the final third and far more ruthless once the chances arrived.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Koeman’s satisfaction came with a warning attached. The Netherlands handled the occasion, seized control of the group and showed the kind of attacking depth contenders need, but their coach made clear that authority in June is only a start.