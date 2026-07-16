Networks weigh Trump prime-time address on election security claims

ABC, CNN and NBC left their schedules intact for Trump’s 9 p.m. address on election security. Fox News planned to carry it live as the White House pressed other networks.

ABC, CNN and NBC were not planning to pre-empt regularly scheduled programming for Donald Trump’s 9 p.m. ET address Thursday, while Fox News was set to carry it live. The White House formally asked major U.S. television networks to air the presidential remarks, putting broadcasters in the middle of a live-carry decision with clear political stakes.

Trump’s address was expected to focus on election security and could include claims about the 2020 election, according to the reporting that framed the dispute. At the time, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC had not committed to airing the speech, leaving the country’s largest broadcasters to decide whether to interrupt prime-time schedules for a president with a long record of conflict with the news media.

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The network split also raised the question of whether some outlets would move the speech to streaming platforms instead of broadcast television. CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter called the White House request unusual and made the situation more fraught, while Poynter posed the issue as whether networks should air Trump’s national address live. Snopes later said claims that the major networks were refusing to carry the address were misleading because the networks had simply listed their regularly scheduled programming.

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Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The dispute fit a broader pattern in which broadcasters have chosen not to clear the air for presidential speeches they judged too partisan or too political. ABC, NBC and CBS declined to air Barack Obama’s 2014 immigration address live, showing that the tension between presidential access and editorial independence did not begin with Trump. What made this case sharper was the subject matter: election security, 2020 election claims and the prospect of a prime-time speech shaping the public conversation around the midterms without the filtering that usually comes with coverage, not a live presidential feed.