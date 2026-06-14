Neuer celebra la goleada de Alemania 7-1 en el debut mundialista

Neuer’s calm after Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curazao pointed to a team focused on control, not just flair, as title talk returned in Houston.

Manuel Neuer left Houston praising more than the scoreline. After Germany opened Group E with a 7-1 win over Curazao in front of 68,021 fans at Houston Stadium, the 40-year-old goalkeeper framed the night around concentration, control and creativity, a sign that Germany wants its World Cup campaign to look disciplined as well as dominant.

Felix Nmecha set the tone early by scoring in the sixth minute, the fastest goal of the tournament at that point. Curazao answered through Livano Comenencia at the 21-minute mark, a milestone strike that gave the debutants their first-ever World Cup goal, but Germany quickly reasserted itself. Kai Havertz scored twice, while Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav also scored in a performance that turned a brief wobble into a runaway victory.

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For Neuer, the match carried added weight. At 40, he became the oldest player to represent Germany at a major tournament, overtaking Lothar Matthäus, and his starting role underscored the trust Julian Nagelsmann has placed in him since naming him the No. 1 goalkeeper on May 21, 2026. That decision came after Neuer returned from international retirement, with Nagelsmann openly linking the move to Germany’s pursuit of a fifth world title after first-round exits in 2018 and 2022.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Nagelsmann said his team needed a few minutes to recover after Curazao’s equalizer, but he was satisfied with both the seven goals and the overall performance. That balance, between a fleeting lapse and sustained pressure, is what Germany has struggled to sustain in recent major tournaments. The question now is whether this opening burst is simply the confidence of a favored side or evidence that the instability of recent years has finally given way to a team capable of managing expectation.

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The match also carried historic significance for Curazao. At 78, Dick Advocaat became the oldest coach in World Cup history, while the island nation became the smallest by population and surface area ever to reach a final tournament. Germany now leads Group E after one match, but the deeper takeaway from Houston was the one Neuer emphasized: title contenders do not only need goals, they need the composure to turn pressure into control.