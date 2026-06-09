Nevada GOP primary pits veteran roots against MAGA outsider for House seat

Mark Amodei’s retirement opened Nevada’s only GOP House seat, where James Settelmeyer and David Flippo fought over Trump loyalty in a safely red district.

Mark Amodei’s exit turned Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District into a rare open seat and a sharper test of where the Republican Party was headed in 2026. In a district that spans Reno, Carson City and much of northern Nevada, the real fight was not between parties but between a veteran GOP insider and a Trump-backed outsider.

Amodei announced on February 6 that he would not seek reelection after 15 years in Congress, saying it was time to “pass the torch.” His departure left the state’s only Republican congressional seat open for the first time in 15 years. The district has elected only Republicans since it was created after the 1980 census, and the Cook Political Report rated it solid R. Republicans held about a 72,000-voter registration advantage there as of April, making the winner of the GOP primary the clear favorite to take the seat.

That dynamic gave James Settelmeyer an early advantage on biography alone. Settelmeyer brought nearly two decades in state government, including service as a state assemblyman, state senator and director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Gov. Joe Lombardo and Amodei backed him, as did multiple state lawmakers. He also leaned on the kind of rooted, ranch-country identity that still carries weight across northern Nevada.

David Flippo built his challenge around something else entirely: loyalty to Donald Trump. Flippo, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and financial adviser who had never held elected office, entered the race after switching from a congressional run in southern Nevada and renting a house to pursue the district. Trump endorsed Flippo after both men sought his backing, and Flippo also collected support from Turning Point Action, the Freedom Caucus Fund, the Conservative Political Action Conference, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Washoe County Republican Party, the Nevada Young Republicans, the Lincoln County Republican Party, the Eureka County Republican Party, Eureka County Sheriff Miles Umina and Elko County Commissioner Brian Gale. Flippo described himself as “the Trump Republican for congress,” the “America First conservative” in the race and “the Left’s worst nightmare.”

The scale of the ballot underscored how fractured the field had become. Thirteen Republicans were on the June 9 primary ballot, along with 11 Democrats, for 24 total candidates in a district that Ballotpedia said had the most House candidates anywhere in 2026. Early voting ran from May 23 through June 5. Democrats said they would still try to flip the seat, even as their best opening ran through Washoe County, where Reno’s nonpartisan voters could prove more skeptical of a nominee tied tightly to Trump.

The result in Nevada’s 2nd District was likely to say less about Democrats than about Republican priorities: whether the party still rewarded institutional experience and local roots, or whether Trump-aligned conservatism had become the new credential that mattered most.