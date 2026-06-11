Nevada primary results show crowded governor race and clear House leaders

Ford and Lombardo emerged from crowded governor primaries as Nevada’s House races settled around clear leaders, setting up a November fight over turnout and swing voters.

Nevada’s primary left both parties with a clearer map for November, but it also showed how crowded the fight for the governor’s office had become. The Associated Press’ live results had Aaron Ford leading the Democratic race at 92% counted and Gov. Joe Lombardo leading the Republican side at 93% counted, before later declaring both winners in their primaries and setting up a rematch for the general election.

The governor’s contest was unusually busy on both sides. Lombardo faced six Republican challengers, while six Democrats competed for their party’s nomination to challenge him, a sign that neither party took the statewide race lightly in a state where cost of living, housing and suburban persuasion can quickly outweigh party label. Nevada’s closed-primary rules meant only registered party members could vote in those contests, making the electorate smaller and more partisan than the November field will be.

That contrast matters in a state with roughly 570,000 registered Democrats, about 570,000 registered Republicans, more than 780,000 nonpartisan voters and about 130,000 voters in smaller parties. Those unaffiliated and smaller-party voters will be outside the primary math, but they loom over the general election, especially in the suburbs and in fast-growing Sun Belt-style counties where both campaigns will have to compete on affordability and competence rather than base turnout alone.

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The House races were more settled. AP’s results page showed Dina Titus ahead by 63 points in House District 1 with 95% counted, Kristen Benitez-Thompson ahead by 22.8 points in House District 2 with 85% counted and Susie Lee ahead by 49 points in House District 3 with 95% counted. On the Republican side, Flippo led in House District 2 and O’Donnell led in House District 3, while House District 4 was listed as uncontested.

Those margins suggest that incumbency, name recognition and party infrastructure still carried major weight in Nevada’s congressional primaries. Later results identified Titus, Benitez-Thompson, Lee, Carrie Buck and Marty O’Donnell among the eventual House winners, sharpening the November lineup in a state that often serves as an early test of national Democratic and Republican message discipline.

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AP included Nevada in the same June 9 election package as Maine, North Dakota and South Carolina, placing the state in a broader early summer test of party alignment and turnout. In Nevada, the clearest lesson was that the primary did not just choose nominees. It exposed the coalitions each party will need if it wants to win the governor’s office and hold its House ground in November.