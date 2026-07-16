New cholesterol pills lower LDL far beyond statins, trials show

Leqvio gained a 2025 FDA label update, but the bigger question is who benefits enough from a twice-yearly shot to matter beyond statins.

The FDA expanded Leqvio again on July 31, 2025, allowing inclisiran to be used as first-line monotherapy for LDL-C reduction in adults with primary hyperlipidemia. For patients and doctors, the key question is still simple: who is this for, how much more does it lower LDL than statins or other injectables, and what does that extra benefit buy in real-world care?

Leqvio was first approved on December 22, 2021, as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical ASCVD, the FDA’s shorthand for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. On July 10, 2023, regulators widened that use to include adults with high LDL-C who are at increased risk of heart disease. The prescribing information describes inclisiran as a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, directed to PCSK9 mRNA, and Novartis says it is given twice a year after the initial doses.

That dosing schedule is part of the drug’s appeal. Novartis materials describe sustained LDL-C reduction of up to 52% versus placebo in certain ASCVD patients already on maximally tolerated statin therapy. Clinical trial and review literature has also described PCSK9 therapies as capable of lowering LDL cholesterol more than many statin-only regimens, which is why this class has become central to the push beyond statins for patients who still cannot reach their targets.

The broader market has shifted as well. The FDA has approved other LDL-lowering add-ons, including Repatha and Leqvio for high-risk adults, while bempedoic acid, sold as Nexletol, became an oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL cholesterol-lowering medicine. That makes the current landscape less about one breakthrough and more about a growing menu of options, from daily pills to infrequent injections, for people whose cholesterol remains too high despite standard treatment.

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The public health stakes are hard to miss. Cardiovascular disease remains a major cause of death, and every added percentage point of LDL reduction matters most in people with HeFH, clinical ASCVD, or very high LDL-C. But the label also shows the limits of the advance: these drugs are aimed at specific high-risk groups, not a broad population-wide replacement for statins. For many patients, the promise is meaningful; for others, it remains another advanced therapy that reaches only the narrow slice of people who can get to it and stay on it.