A newly recommended cholesterol test is poised to change how doctors assess heart disease risk, according to updated guidelines from top heart health organizations.

A new cholesterol test is moving into the spotlight as leading heart health organizations update their guidelines for preventing cardiovascular disease. The 2024 AHA/ACC Multisociety Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia now recommends measuring apolipoprotein B (ApoB) for certain patients, marking an important shift in how doctors screen for heart disease risk.

What Is ApoB and Why Does It Matter?

For decades, cholesterol testing has relied on measuring LDL cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) and HDL cholesterol ("good" cholesterol) to assess cardiovascular risk. However, the new guidelines from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) highlight ApoB—a protein found on the surface of all "atherogenic" (artery-clogging) lipoproteins—as a more accurate indicator in some cases. ApoB represents the total number of potentially harmful cholesterol particles, including LDL and very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL).

Nearly 2 in 5 U.S. adults have high cholesterol, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Standard tests can miss risk in people with normal LDL but high numbers of small, dense lipoprotein particles.

ApoB testing gives a direct count of all atherogenic particles, potentially revealing hidden risk.

ApoB has been shown in research to be a better predictor of heart attack risk than traditional cholesterol measurements in certain populations. A recent review found that ApoB outperformed both LDL and non-HDL cholesterol in forecasting future cardiovascular events, particularly in people with diabetes, obesity, or metabolic syndrome.

What Do the New Guidelines Say?

The new multisociety guideline, released by the AHA, ACC, and other groups, officially recommends ApoB measurement for select patients:

People with high triglycerides

Those with obesity or metabolic syndrome

Patients with diabetes

Cases where standard cholesterol tests provide unclear results

For most healthy adults, traditional cholesterol testing remains the standard. However, ApoB can offer additional insight for those with complex or borderline results. The guidelines also encourage clinicians to consider Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] testing in certain scenarios, as Lp(a) is another genetically influenced risk factor for heart disease.

Implications for Patients and Providers

For patients, the updated recommendations mean that doctors may soon order ApoB tests—especially for those with risk factors that are not fully explained by standard cholesterol tests. The test itself is a simple blood draw, often available through major labs, but it has not been routinely used outside of specialty clinics.

The NPR report notes that the adoption of ApoB testing could help identify more people at risk for heart disease—potentially before symptoms arise. This aligns with public health goals to reduce the leading cause of death in the United States, where heart disease claims around 695,000 lives each year.

How ApoB Differs from Standard Cholesterol Tests

LDL cholesterol: Measures the amount of cholesterol in LDL particles, but not how many particles there are.

Measures the amount of cholesterol in LDL particles, but not how many particles there are. ApoB: Counts the actual number of "bad" particles, giving a more accurate risk assessment in certain individuals.

Counts the actual number of "bad" particles, giving a more accurate risk assessment in certain individuals. Research shows that for people with normal LDL but high ApoB, risk may be underestimated by traditional methods.

While the test is not expected to replace standard cholesterol screenings for everyone, it represents a step toward more personalized cardiovascular prevention.

Looking Ahead

Experts anticipate that as awareness grows, insurance coverage for ApoB testing will expand, and more primary care doctors will incorporate it for patients with complex lipid profiles. As research continues to evolve, the medical community expects ongoing refinement of guidelines to ensure the most effective prevention strategies for heart disease.

For those concerned about their cholesterol or who have risk factors for heart disease, patients are encouraged to talk to their doctor about whether ApoB or Lp(a) testing is appropriate for them. The latest guidelines offer both patients and clinicians new tools in the fight against cardiovascular disease.