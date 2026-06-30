New e-bike motors promise automatic shifting, lower maintenance at Eurobike

At Eurobike in Frankfurt, Gobao and Avinox pushed integrated e-bike drives that promise automatic shifting and less maintenance, while Shimano and Bosch kept refining familiar drivetrains.

Integrated motors that promise automatic shifting and lower maintenance took center stage at Eurobike 2026 in Frankfurt, where Gobao and Avinox showed drive systems designed to replace exposed derailleurs and bulky cassettes. The pitch was aimed at more than engineering novelty: both companies framed their systems as answers to steep climbs, shifting under load and the upkeep that can make e-bikes less approachable for commuters and older riders.

Avinox unveiled the MG Concept Motor as its first concept product, and said it had been developed with Canyon, Commencal, Forbidden, Mondraker and Megamo. The concept was introduced as part of the industry’s largest business-to-business showcase, where brand partnerships often matter as much as hardware. By putting multiple frame and bike makers around the project, Avinox signaled that mass adoption will depend on bike-company buy-in, not just the appeal of a new motor on a display stand.

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Gobao’s new X platform, including the X1 and X1P drive units, took a similar approach. The system combines the motor and transmission into a single unit and uses an automatic continuously variable transmission, while still allowing manual control for riders who want it. June coverage from Eurobike also said Gobao was targeting original equipment manufacturers and planned mass production from February 2027. The company is also pitching ultra-fast charging that can bring its battery to 80% in about 20 minutes, a claim that will matter only if it holds up in daily use and can be delivered at scale.

The established players were not standing still. Shimano still sells its DEORE Di2 e-MTB derailleur system with wireless Di2 shifting and integration with the main battery, while Bosch continues to offer eShift, which can shift automatically based on cadence or let the rider shift manually. Pinion is also pushing its MGU-based system as a way to eliminate exposed derailleurs and bulky cassettes. Together, those products show a market in transition: new gearbox-style and automatic systems are advancing, but conventional derailleur setups are being updated rather than replaced overnight.