New Jersey school celebrates America's 250th birthday with historical figures

Students in New Jersey marked America’s 250th with historical figures, turning a school celebration into a test of how patriotism gets taught.

An elementary school in New Jersey turned the country’s 250th birthday into a classroom pageant, with students celebrating alongside historical figures as Tony Dokoupil visited the school. The scene was festive on its face, but it also reflected a bigger national debate over what America’s semiquincentennial should teach: patriotic pageantry, contested history, or civic practice.

America250 has framed the semiquincentennial as a nonpartisan initiative built around the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and America250.org, Inc., the nonprofit supporting organization. Congress established the commission in 2016, and Rosie Rios chairs it as the group works to engage Americans across the country in the 250th anniversary.

New Jersey has built its own official effort around RevolutionNJ, a partnership between the New Jersey Historical Commission and Crossroads of the American Revolution. The state education department says its Revolutionary Schools program is meant to support K-12 schools that mark the 250th through social studies education, civic engagement and local history research during the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years.

That makes the classroom celebration more than a one-day costume exercise. New Jersey officials have said the milestone is intended to stretch across classrooms, historic sites and community programs, with resources and events designed to carry the commemoration well beyond a single anniversary date. America250 has also been promoting classroom materials for teachers, including standards-aligned lesson plans and student activities.

AI-generated illustration

The state has leaned hard into its Revolutionary-era history. VisitNJ says more Revolutionary War battles were fought in New Jersey than in any of the other original 13 colonies, a claim that has become part of the way the state sells its place in the nation’s founding story. RevolutionNJ and state tourism efforts have used that history to link school programming, heritage trails and public events as the 250th approaches.

That broad campaign has made New Jersey a visible stage in the larger America 250 rollout, with school events, reenactments, festivals and heritage projects giving classrooms and communities a chance to decide how the founding gets presented to the next generation. The school celebration Dokoupil visited captured that choice in miniature: whether the 250th becomes a parade of familiar symbols or a longer lesson in how civic identity is built, argued over and passed on.