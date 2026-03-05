Technical.ly Unveils National Startup Ecosystem Map

Technical.ly's new national map offers a clearer look at startup ecosystems, helping founders, investors, and policymakers navigate the innovation landscape.

Technical.ly has unveiled a comprehensive new map detailing startup ecosystems across the United States, marking a significant step in how entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers understand the country's innovation landscape. The release, highlighted by Silicon Prairie News, brings together a wealth of information about emerging and established startup hubs, offering both a national overview and granular, city-level insights.

Mapping America’s Startup Hubs

The new map provides a visual representation of where startups are concentrated, drawing on extensive data to highlight regions that have become magnets for entrepreneurial activity. It covers traditional powerhouses like Silicon Valley, New York City, and Boston, while also putting a spotlight on rising regions such as the Midwest and Southeast—areas sometimes referred to as the "Silicon Prairie." This approach enables users to compare startup ecosystem rankings and profiles side by side, exploring trends in funding, talent, and sector focus.

Features and Data Sources

Interactive Layers: Users can filter by industry, funding stage, and ecosystem performance, allowing for tailored analysis and strategic planning.

Users can filter by industry, funding stage, and ecosystem performance, allowing for tailored analysis and strategic planning. Data Aggregation: The map synthesizes input from sources such as Kauffman Foundation entrepreneurship research, American Growth Project datasets, and National Science Foundation innovation indicators. This ensures the information reflects both quantitative and qualitative trends.

The map synthesizes input from sources such as Kauffman Foundation entrepreneurship research, American Growth Project datasets, and National Science Foundation innovation indicators. This ensures the information reflects both quantitative and qualitative trends. Open-Source Framework: The map leverages the StartupMap open-source project, allowing for ongoing updates and community contributions.

Why This Map Matters

For entrepreneurs, the map offers actionable intelligence: founders can identify regions with higher startup density and funding activity, compare cost-of-living and talent pools, and discover emerging sectors. For investors, it reveals new opportunities in less saturated markets and provides a clearer sense of local innovation trajectories. Policymakers can use the data to benchmark their regions, identify gaps, and tailor support programs to foster growth in their communities.

National Trends and Insights

The "Silicon Prairie"—encompassing cities like Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City—continues to gain traction as a startup destination, with strong showings in fintech, agritech, and health tech.

Coastal hubs remain dominant in total venture capital investment, but interior regions are experiencing faster growth rates, according to recent venture capital flow data.

Talent migration is accelerating: more founders and engineers are relocating to affordable secondary cities, drawn by supportive ecosystems and lower operational costs.

Looking Ahead

As the U.S. startup landscape becomes more distributed, tools like Technical.ly’s national map are poised to play a critical role in guiding decision makers. By consolidating diverse data streams and making ecosystem intelligence more accessible, the map empowers stakeholders to track innovation trends, address regional disparities, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Ongoing updates and open-source improvements are expected to keep the platform relevant as the ecosystem evolves.