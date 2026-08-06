New Mexico sues U.S. over Jeffrey Epstein files access

New Mexico asked a federal court for unredacted Epstein files, pressing Washington to explain why it says the state cannot investigate Zorro Ranch without them.

New Mexico sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 5 in federal court in Washington, D.C., demanding access to unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files and accusing the federal government of blocking its investigation into Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico.

The complaint names the Justice Department and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as defendants. It says Epstein and co-conspirators engaged in widespread trafficking and sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14, and argues the state needs the government-held records to push its criminal probe forward. The filing lands in a dispute over what investigators knew, when they knew it, and whether parts of the file can remain shielded from public view.

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The lawsuit followed a July 15 notice from the Justice Department that it could not provide New Mexico with unredacted Epstein files for the probe. New Mexico escalated after years of partial releases and continuing pressure for fuller disclosure, and Reuters described the federal response as stonewalling the state’s investigation. The complaint was filed the same day New Mexico released preliminary findings from its ongoing review of Epstein’s ranch in Stanley, outside Santa Fe.

PBS and the Associated Press reported that the state sued because the federal government had blocked its ability to investigate alleged sex crimes at the ranch. That makes the case about more than one property or one financier. It is also a test of how far public-record access can reach inside sensitive federal investigative files when state prosecutors say those records are essential to a criminal inquiry.

Geoff Livingston via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The outcome could ripple beyond New Mexico. If the state wins, other governments, victims’ advocates, journalists and litigants seeking Epstein-related records could use the ruling to press for more disclosure. If the federal government prevails, agencies may have wider room to hold back records behind investigative privilege, privacy concerns and other exemptions, even in a case that has become a measure of institutional accountability.