New poll finds Americans agree on 112 bipartisan policy positions

A June 11 poll found 112 policy positions with bipartisan majority support, and 88 drew more than two-thirds backing from both parties.

The Program for Public Consultation said June 11 surveys found 112 policy positions that won majority support from both Republicans and Democrats, with 88 of those backed by more than two-thirds of both parties. The results span healthcare costs, affordable housing, childcare, immigration, artificial intelligence, abortion and birth control, energy and the environment, Social Security, taxes, campaign finance, government reform and criminal justice.

Dr. Steven Kull, who directs the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland in College Park, said there was far more common ground among the public than there is in Congress. That gap sits at the center of the new numbers: the group said most of the proposals were drawn from congressional legislation, meaning the overlap was not built from vague slogans but from the same kinds of policy choices lawmakers already put on the table.

PPC said its surveys use an online public consultation method in which respondents receive briefings on proposals, then review balanced arguments for and against before answering. The organization said the work has developed since 1993 through predecessor groups, the Center on Policy Attitudes and the Program on International Policy Attitudes, and that it has conducted dozens of public consultation surveys with more than 100,000 respondents.

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The June findings also fit a longer pattern. In a 2024 battleground-states project, PPC said majorities of both Republicans and Democrats in every battleground state and nationwide agreed on 55 of 66 federal policy issues. In a separate March 11-19, 2026 national survey on the U.S. at 250, PPC said it used 1,200 adults nationwide.

PPC also said in a related June 2026 release that large majorities of Americans believe government is not fulfilling the Founders’ vision of serving the common good and being guided by the people. The new poll suggests the divide between public opinion and Washington is not about the absence of agreement, but about how rarely that agreement is reflected in political coverage and congressional action.