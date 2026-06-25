New site shames major apps for still skipping passkeys

Scott Helme's new site put six of the top 25 global apps and sites on notice for skipping passkeys, naming Instagram, Netflix and Spotify among the holdouts.

Scott Helme has launched whynopasskeys.com, a public scoreboard that names major services still not offering passkeys, including Instagram, Netflix and Spotify. On launch day, Helme said 7 of the top 25 global sites still lacked passkey support, or 28 percent; the live site now shows 6 of the top 25.

The new site follows whynohttps.com, the 2017 site he built with Troy Hunt to publicly track companies that had not moved to HTTPS. “Nobody wants to be on the list,” Helme said. The site has a global Top 25 list and per-country lists for well over 100 countries.

AI-generated illustration

Meta announced in April 2026 that its improved Meta Account includes passkeys and that the rollout across Accounts Center will happen gradually over the next year. Passkeys can be created and used on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Meta AI, although availability may vary by app, device and browser. Instagram users can enable passkeys only if their account is tied to a Facebook account that already has a passkey enabled.

A May 2025 FIDO Alliance consumer survey of 1,389 people across the United States, United Kingdom, China, South Korea and Japan found 74 percent were aware of passkeys, 69 percent had enabled them on at least one account, 36 percent had had at least one account compromised because of weak or stolen passwords, and 48 percent had abandoned an online purchase because they forgot a password.

Source: squarespace-cdn.com

By October 2025, FIDO had launched its Passkey Index with data from major services. In May 2026, Microsoft said FIDO estimated 5 billion passkeys were already in use worldwide. Passkeys are resistant to phishing and cannot be intercepted, reused or stolen like passwords, and passkey logins can be up to 8 times faster than username, password and 2SV code sign-ins, according to the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre.