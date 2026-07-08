New South Wales expands shark drone surveillance after Coogee attack
New South Wales added A$34 million to its shark drone program after the Coogee Beach attack, extending year-round surveillance to about 70 beaches.
New South Wales expanded its shark-spotting drone program after the Coogee Beach attack, adding A$34 million to a A$120 million shark mitigation effort that will keep year-round surveillance at about 70 beaches. All Sydney beaches came under coverage from July 1, and Surf Life Saving NSW estimates the enlarged network could mean about 500,000 drone flights a year.
Chris Minns: “the largest and most expensive shark-management program of its kind in the world,” as state officials leaned harder on drones, beach patrols and closures after a run of high-profile incidents along the coast. The new program also includes trials of two artificial intelligence shark-detection systems over the coming summer.
New dawn-to-dusk drone patrols off Sydney’s beaches spotted sharks 73 times in just the first two days, forcing multiple closures. The higher number of detections may reflect better surveillance rather than a sudden surge in shark numbers.
A teenager died in a series of attacks in and around Sydney in January, and in June a woman was bitten by a large great white while swimming between the flags at Coogee Beach. The NSW government has ruled out culling great whites, which are protected, but is considering a bull shark cull as part of its wider response.
Shark-spotter drones improve detection but do not make swimmers invulnerable, and there is no published peer-reviewed research proving that drone surveillance reduces shark bites. In studies at three Queensland beaches, only 4% of drone sightings over four years were bull sharks, with no white sharks or tiger sharks recorded there.
Sources
Andrea Vigano
Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.