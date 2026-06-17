New York celebrates Knicks with first-ever ticker-tape parade

Lower Manhattan will shut down around a 10 a.m. Knicks parade, with Wall Street and City Hall stations closed, free Broadway viewing, and a noon ceremony at City Hall.

The Knicks will roll through Lower Manhattan on Thursday morning in a victory procession unlike anything in franchise history, and the safest way to experience it will be to plan early. The parade will start near Battery Park and Bowling Green at 10 a.m., travel north on Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes, and end at City Hall, where a separate ceremony is set for noon. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team with the Keys to the City.

The route will be free and open to the public, but the city is urging fans to line Broadway well ahead of time because crowds will build quickly around the parade corridor. That matters because this is not just a downtown celebration, but a mass movement of people into a tight stretch of Lower Manhattan with limited space, heavy security, and major transit disruptions. City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit in Knicks blue and orange Thursday night, a signal that the city is treating the championship run as a full civic event.

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Transit access will be the biggest logistical issue. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wall Street and City Hall stations will be closed starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. At the request of the NYPD, some entrances and exits at Chambers St, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, Park Place, Fulton Center, and Bowling Green will also be closed, even though trains will still stop there. That means riders cannot assume every staircase or gate will be available, and anyone traveling with children, strollers or mobility needs should allow extra time to find an open entrance and move through the perimeter.

Photo by Yura Forrat

The MTA said some bus routes will be diverted, while extra trains may be added after the parade on the A, J and 1 lines. Metro-North Railroad will add morning peak service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines, and it will ban alcohol on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains and station platforms from 5 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. With thousands of fans expected downtown and a noon City Hall ceremony drawing another crowd, the smartest plan is to arrive before the streets tighten and to leave extra time for the trip home.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The celebration carries unusual weight for New York. The Knicks clinched the NBA championship on June 13 by beating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, ending a title drought that stretched back to 1973. The team had won championships in 1970 and 1973, but never received a ticker-tape parade. Thursday will be the first.