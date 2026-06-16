New York City prepares its biggest ticker-tape parade for Knicks title

The Knicks will get their first ticker-tape parade, with 2,500 pounds of confetti, Champions Way signs and a City Hall ceremony.

New York is preparing to turn lower Manhattan into a blue-and-orange corridor for a Knicks championship parade that city leaders say could be the largest in the city’s history. The celebration will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, from Battery Park and move north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall.

At the end of the route, Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host a Key to the City ceremony and championship celebration for a franchise that has waited 53 years for another NBA title. The Knicks’ victory ended a drought that stretched back to 1973, and city officials say this will be the first ticker-tape parade in team history.

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The preparations are already as much a civic operation as a sports celebration. City crews are delivering 2,500 pounds of shredded paper confetti to 22 buildings along the route, and new blue-and-orange street signs reading Champions Way are going up along the parade corridor. The route itself is built for symbolism as much as logistics: the Canyon of Heroes runs along Broadway from The Battery to City Hall and has long served as the backdrop for New York’s biggest public celebrations.

Mamdani has said the turnout may well set a city record, a claim that fits the scale of the moment. New York has hosted around 200 ticker-tape parades in its history, and the Knicks celebration will join a short list of modern sports triumphs on the same stretch of downtown asphalt. Recent parades have honored the 2024 New York Liberty championship team, the 2019 U.S. women’s World Cup squad, the 2011 Giants and the 2009 Yankees.

Photo by Jimmy Liao

Security is another major part of the planning. Officials are preparing a robust police presence for what could be one of the largest gatherings the city has seen, a reminder that the parade will be more than a victory lap. For one morning, Broadway will become both a stage and a pressure valve, giving New York a chance to pour years of frustration, loyalty and relief into a single downtown procession.