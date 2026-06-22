New York explores joint Lake Placid, New York City Winter Olympics bid

New York set up a committee to test a Lake Placid-New York City Winter Olympics bid, but 2034 and 2038 are already spoken for and the cost calculus is steep.

New York has taken its first formal step toward a future Winter Olympics bid, creating an exploratory committee to study whether Lake Placid and New York City could share the Games. The idea pairs a mountain venue with a global city, but it also opens a long test of whether such a plan can work financially, politically and logistically.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Lake Placid-New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee on Monday. Ashley Walden, president and chief executive of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, will chair the leadership group, which the state said will spend about a year examining facilities, climate, transportation, sustainability, fiscal responsibility and community engagement. New York stressed that the committee is not a commitment to file a formal bid.

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The timing matters. Salt Lake City-Utah was elected to host the 2034 Winter Olympics on July 24, 2024, and Switzerland has been in privileged dialogue with the International Olympic Committee for the 2038 Winter Games since November 2023, with that exclusive window set to run through the end of 2027. The IOC said in February that it could open a targeted dialogue with Switzerland by the end of 2026 if requirements are met, which makes 2042 the first likely opening for a New York bid if the state keeps moving forward.

Lake Placid gives the proposal some historic weight. The Adirondack village hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and again in 1980, when the United States won the Miracle on Ice. It also remained relevant to modern Olympic planning in late 2024 and early 2025, when Lake Placid and Milano-Cortina entered targeted dialogue over a possible backup role for 2026 sliding sports, including bobsled, luge and skeleton. Officials discussed athlete housing, a dining hall, transport and the use of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Centers at Mount Van Hoevenberg before the rebuilt Cortina track passed final inspection and the backup plan was dropped.

Source: foxnews.com

The climate argument is part of New York’s case as well. A study published in Current Issues in Tourism and highlighted by the University of Waterloo and the IOC examined 93 former Winter Olympic and Paralympic host locations. Under a mid-range emissions scenario, it found 52 former host locations remained climate-reliable for the Olympic Winter Games in the 2050s, falling to 46 in the 2080s. For the Paralympic Winter Games, the numbers dropped to 22 in the 2050s and 16 in the 2080s. That leaves only a limited group of past hosts with weather and venue conditions that could still support a Winter Games in coming decades, and Lake Placid is among the places New York is betting can still fit that bill.