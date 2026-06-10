New York forces ads to label AI-generated people

New York now requires ads to label AI-made people, with fines up to $5,000 and exemptions meant to spare films, games and audio spots.

New York has turned AI disclosure in advertising into a legal requirement, forcing advertisers to tell viewers when a commercial uses a synthetic performer instead of a human actor. The law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on December 11, 2025, took effect June 9 and makes New York one of the first states to mandate that ads in any medium clearly label digitally created people.

The measure, S.8420-A/A.8887-B, amends New York General Business Law section 396-b and is built around a simple idea: consumers should know when a face or body in an advertisement is not real. Hochul’s office cast the law as a first-in-the-nation response to synthetic media spreading across digital platforms and ad campaigns, and the state set penalties at $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for later ones.

In practice, the rule lands on advertisers and agencies that know an ad uses a synthetic performer. Legal analyses of the statute say host platforms and publishers that merely carry the ad are exempt from liability, which means the compliance burden sits with the companies creating and buying the ad itself. That structure matters because it pushes disclosure upstream, into the production and approval process, where synthetic people are generated, edited and cleared for release.

The law is not absolute. It exempts certain artistic works, including movies, television, streaming content and video games, where synthetic performers are part of the broader creative work. It also does not apply to audio ads or to translation-only uses of AI. That leaves a narrower field aimed at commercial spots and promotional material, but one that still touches a fast-moving advertising pipeline.

That narrow scope did not satisfy everyone. The American Association of Advertising Agencies, the Association of National Advertisers and the National Association of Broadcasters argued that the definition of synthetic performer could sweep too broadly, capturing routine techniques such as CGI animation, digital compositing, autotune, voiceovers and AI-assisted postproduction. Their concern was not just semantic. In an industry already under pressure to cut costs and speed output, a vague disclosure rule could blur the line between a fully AI-generated person and ordinary digital cleanup.

For actors’ advocates, the law is a meaningful but limited step. SAG-AFTRA backed the change as a guardrail against synthetic replacements, signaling support for a transparency rule that at least tells audiences when a performer is not human. The larger labor question remains whether disclosure will preserve work for actors or simply document how quickly advertisers are replacing them.

The timing is telling. On January 15, 2026, the Interactive Advertising Bureau released an AI Transparency and Disclosure Framework, a sign that ad-tech and publishing groups were already moving toward voluntary standards before the state deadline hit. New York also paired the synthetic-performer law with a separate measure on December 11 requiring consent from heirs or executors before a deceased person’s name, image, voice or likeness can be used commercially. Together, the laws show Albany trying to set rules before synthetic likenesses become so common that the public can no longer tell what is real.