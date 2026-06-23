New York House primaries test Democrats’ 2026 House strategy

New York’s quiet statewide ballot masked the real fight: House primaries in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan could shape control of a closely divided delegation.

New York’s most consequential votes were not for governor or attorney general. They were for House nominees in a handful of Democratic primaries that could help decide how the state’s 26-member congressional delegation looks next year.

The Associated Press put the spotlight on the 7th, 12th and 13th districts, with additional contests in the 17th and 21st feeding a broader fight over which Democrats will carry the party into the 2026 general election. Kathy Hochul and Letitia James were unopposed on the AP’s ballot, a reminder that the day’s suspense sat well below the statewide level.

That mattered because New York remained one of the country’s biggest political prizes. The state had a voting-age population of 14.1 million, up 380,000 since 2019, and it backed Kamala Harris by 12.7 percentage points in 2024. More than 276,000 New Yorkers cast ballots during the nine-day early voting period, with Manhattan leading the state in turnout, giving the primaries an unusually active feel even without marquee statewide races.

The sharpest ideological split was in the 7th Congressional District, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens and has been described as one of the city’s most progressive and hotly contested Democratic primaries. City Council Member Julie Won entered that race, and a prediction-market tracker showed Claire Valdez leading the NY-07 field. City & State New York said six New York City congressional primaries could transform the delegation, capturing how much of the city’s political future was being decided at the district level.

AI-generated illustration

The 12th Congressional District drew its own attention because it was replacing Jerry Nadler’s seat. The race became one of the borough’s hottest and best-funded primaries, with outside spending expected to matter. In the prediction-market tracker, Micah Lasher led the NY-12 Democratic primary, while Jack Schlossberg was also in the field.

The filing deadline for congressional candidates had been April 6, 2026, and the general election was set for November 3, 2026. Nationally, the cycle was already defined by redistricting fights and by a battle over whether Democrats could defend their footing in the House. In New York, the answer ran through local primaries, local factions and the candidates who could hold the party’s most important seats.