New York pauses hyperscale data centers to study environmental impacts

New York froze new hyperscale data centers for a year, forcing Albany to weigh grid strain, water use and ratepayer costs before more permits move ahead.

New York became the first state to impose a temporary moratorium on new hyperscale data centers, a one-year pause that puts the AI buildout’s electricity demand, water use and land footprint under direct state review. The move turns a fast-growing industry into a public test of who absorbs the costs when massive digital infrastructure arrives in local communities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order No. 62 said the pause is meant to create a nation-leading regulatory framework that protects ratepayers, the environment and New Yorkers while the state develops higher standards for data center development and a benefits blueprint to support localities. The order applies to new hyperscale facilities and directs the state to study how they affect communities, energy use and the environment.

The New York State Assembly announced passage of related legislation on June 5, 2026, after Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Energy Committee Chair Didi Barrett said the chamber had approved a one-year moratorium. Environmental Advocates NY said its bill would cover new data centers with a peak demand of 20 megawatts or more, direct the Department of Environmental Conservation and other agencies to produce a statewide environmental impact report within 18 months, and require public hearings for some permits after the moratorium ends.

AI-generated illustration

Advocates have framed the freeze as a consumer and climate issue as much as a land-use fight. Food & Water Watch said data centers in New York are seeking more than 9,000 megawatts of new electricity, about 1.5 times the power consumption of every household in the state in 2024. The group also said residential rates in New York rose 44% between 2020 and 2025, warning that the expansion could drive up bills and undermine the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The policy fight comes as the environmental footprint of AI grows harder to ignore. A 2025 ScienceDirect article estimated AI systems could produce between 32.6 million and 79.7 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2025, while Yale Environment 360 highlighted a study saying U.S. data centers could consume as much water as 10 million Americans by the end of the decade. Dr. Mike Weinstein, sustainability director at Southern New Hampshire University, has said the wider impact of data centers is no longer abstract once communities face new electric demand, water stress and land-use pressure.

Photo by panumas nikhomkhai

New York’s moratorium also lands amid a broader regulatory response in the state, including Public Service Commission work on interconnection reforms for large loads and the 2025 New York State Energy Plan, which centers reliability, affordability and sustainability. Similar questions are surfacing elsewhere as state and local officials weigh tech investment against grid strain and community burdens. New York has chosen to slow the process first, then set the rules.